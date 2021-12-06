Aljamain Sterling shares the key to defeating Jose Aldo in a potential UFC title fight

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has provided his own blueprint for how he’d try to defeat Jose Aldo.

Last Saturday night, MMA fans across the globe watched on in awe as Jose Aldo turned back the clock once again with an emphatic win over Rob Font. The unanimous decision success took him up to a three-fight win streak and left many believing he’s now just one win away from another shot at the bantamweight strap.

Aljamain Sterling, on the other hand, has been out of action through injury ever since he captured the 135-pound belt from Petr Yan via disqualification.

With Sterling vs Yan being proposed for early next year and Aldo being on the outside looking in, “Funk Master” recently spoke about the strategy he’d try and implement if he ever had to defend the title against the Brazilian.

“I think you’ve just got to stay in his face the whole time; that’s my personal opinion,” Sterling said. “When he started taking Rob Font down, he was a fish out on land, so to speak. He’s a black belt. He’s a legend. He’s done what he’s done in the history books for a reason, but I do believe I have the tools to beat every one of these guys in the bantamweight division.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Jose Aldo has been thriving at the elite level for well over a decade and there’s seemingly no limit to how much potential he holds. Aljamain Sterling, meanwhile, has a lot to prove to the masses, many of whom believe he is nothing more than a paper champion.

