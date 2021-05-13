Ryan Garcia provides positive update after revealing battle with anxiety and depression

Boxing lightweight star Ryan Garcia has provided a positive update after publicly revealing his battle with anxiety and depression.

Garcia was scheduled to fight Javier Fortuna on July 9, but he pulled out of the fight last month after revealing that he has been dealing with personal issues that necessitated him to take a break from boxing. Taking to his social media this week, Garcia provided a positive update on his battles with anxiety and depression, revealing he’s training again.

Thank you to everyone showing there support! With the help of my support team and my family, I’m making steps forward. Why anxiety and depression hit me like a truck and why I’m still recovering I’ll never know. But I’m trying to cope with the issues I’m having! This bag is my anxiety and I’m swinging with my full intent to destroy it!!

It’s obviously very positive news that Garcia is back on the right track after the anxiety and depression “truck” hit him and caused him to pull out of the fight against Fortuna. At the end of the day, his health and safety are of the utmost importance, and if he didn’t think he was going to be able to make the walk this July, then he made the right call to withdraw from the bout. Fortunately, it appears that he’s back on the right path in his life now.

Ryan Garcia (21-0) is a consensus top-five lightweight in boxing right now. The 22-year-old American has won all 21 of his professional bouts, with 18 of his victories coming by way of knockout. Garcia was most recently seen in January when he knocked out Luke Campbell in the seventh round of their boxing match after surviving an early knockdown. Whenever he is ready to return to the ring, you can expect him to be one-half of a big lightweight bout.