Curtis Blaydes targets end of summer return following TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich: “After a TKO or KO you wanna adjust the brain”
Curtis Blaydes is aiming to return by the end of the summer following his TKO defeat at the hands of Sergei Pavlovich.
For the longest time now, Curtis Blaydes has been a contender in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Unfortunately for him, whenever he seems to be on the verge of a title shot, he falls short at the final hurdle. It’s happened against Francis Ngannou, Derrick Lewis and, most recently, Sergei Pavlovich.
RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER SERGEI PAVLOVICH STOPS CURTIS BLAYDES IN ROUND 1 AT UFC VEGAS 71
The Russian sensation was able to finish Blaydes in the first round of their main event collision. Ever since then, fans have wondered what would be next for Curtis.
Instead of spending too much time wallowing in self-pity, Blaydes has taken a more measured approach, as he noted during a recent interview.
“Always after a TKO or KO you wanna adjust the brain because I’m always thinking about the future. That’s always a part of it… I’m not one of those guys, after a loss especially a TKO, I’m not looking to hop right back in there just to prove to the world.”
Blaydes looks ahead
“I know I’m good, I just had a bad day at the office. I think it’s in my interest to approach this with delicacy. I don’t want to rush it so yeah I’m not really in a hurry. There’s going to be matchups and yeah I’m looking to fight at end of the summer.”
Quotes via Sportskeeda
Blaydes is certainly better than a lot of heavyweights in the UFC. Still, if he can’t get over that hump, he’ll never be able to claim his spot as one of the greats.
What do you believe the future holds for Curtis Blaydes? Who should his return fight be against? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Curtis Blaydes Sergey Pavlovich UFC