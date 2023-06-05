Curtis Blaydes targets end of summer return following TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich: “After a TKO or KO you wanna adjust the brain”

Curtis Blaydes is aiming to return by the end of the summer following his TKO defeat at the hands of Sergei Pavlovich.

For the longest time now, Curtis Blaydes has been a contender in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Unfortunately for him, whenever he seems to be on the verge of a title shot, he falls short at the final hurdle. It’s happened against Francis Ngannou, Derrick Lewis and, most recently, Sergei Pavlovich.

The Russian sensation was able to finish Blaydes in the first round of their main event collision. Ever since then, fans have wondered what would be next for Curtis.

Instead of spending too much time wallowing in self-pity, Blaydes has taken a more measured approach, as he noted during a recent interview.

“Always after a TKO or KO you wanna adjust the brain because I’m always thinking about the future. That’s always a part of it… I’m not one of those guys, after a loss especially a TKO, I’m not looking to hop right back in there just to prove to the world.”