Curtis Blaydes targets end of summer return following TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich: “After a TKO or KO you wanna adjust the brain”

By Harry Kettle - June 5, 2023

Curtis Blaydes is aiming to return by the end of the summer following his TKO defeat at the hands of Sergei Pavlovich.

Curtis Blaydes

For the longest time now, Curtis Blaydes has been a contender in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Unfortunately for him, whenever he seems to be on the verge of a title shot, he falls short at the final hurdle. It’s happened against Francis Ngannou, Derrick Lewis and, most recently, Sergei Pavlovich.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER SERGEI PAVLOVICH STOPS CURTIS BLAYDES IN ROUND 1 AT UFC VEGAS 71

The Russian sensation was able to finish Blaydes in the first round of their main event collision. Ever since then, fans have wondered what would be next for Curtis.

Instead of spending too much time wallowing in self-pity, Blaydes has taken a more measured approach, as he noted during a recent interview.

“Always after a TKO or KO you wanna adjust the brain because I’m always thinking about the future. That’s always a part of it… I’m not one of those guys, after a loss especially a TKO, I’m not looking to hop right back in there just to prove to the world.”

Blaydes looks ahead

“I know I’m good, I just had a bad day at the office. I think it’s in my interest to approach this with delicacy. I don’t want to rush it so yeah I’m not really in a hurry. There’s going to be matchups and yeah I’m looking to fight at end of the summer.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Blaydes is certainly better than a lot of heavyweights in the UFC. Still, if he can’t get over that hump, he’ll never be able to claim his spot as one of the greats.

What do you believe the future holds for Curtis Blaydes? Who should his return fight be against? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Curtis Blaydes Sergey Pavlovich UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya UFC Vegas 74 Kai Kara-France Amir Albazi

Watch Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Kai Kara-France’s controversial split decision loss to Amir Albazi

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2023
Jared Gordon
Jared Gordon

Dana White details why Jared Gordon was pulled from UFC Vegas 74: “You should have shown at least the company and your opponent some respect”

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2023

UFC president Dana White has spoken candidly about why Jared Gordon was pulled from his fight against Jim Miller.

Beneil-Dariush
UFC

Beneil Dariush may heed Justin Gaethje's advice if UFC doesn't follow through on promised title shot with win over Charles Oliveira

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2023

Beneil Dariush has trust in the UFC, but he may cause a scene if he doesn’t get what’s promised to him if he’s victorious in his next bout.

Amir Albazi, Kai Kara-France, UFC Vegas 74, UFC
UFC

Amir Albazi wants UFC title shot after controversial win over Kai Kara-France: "I know I'm ready for the title"

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2023

Amir Albazi thinks he deserves to get a crack at the winner of Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja.

Israel Adesanya UFC Vegas 74 Kai Kara-France Amir Albazi
Kai Kara-France

Israel Adesanya calls for judges to be interviewed after fights following last night’s UFC Vegas 74 main event

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2023

Israel Adesanya is sticking up for his teammate following UFC Vegas 74.

Kai Kara-France

Kai Kara-France reacts following split decision loss to Amir Albazi at UFC Vegas 74

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2023
Dana White
Dana White

Dana White provides grim update on slated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight: “It’s hard to reel these guys in”

Chris Taylor - June 3, 2023

Dana White provided a rather grim update on the slated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight during tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 post-fight press conference.

Jim Miller, UFC Vegas 74, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 74 Bonus Report: Jim Miller one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - June 3, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi.

Amir Albazi, Kai Kara-France, UFC Vegas 74, UFC
Kai Kara-France

Pros react after Amir Albazi defeats Kai Kara-France at UFC Vegas 74

Chris Taylor - June 3, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 event was headlined by a key flyweight contest featuring Kai Kara-France taking on Amir Albazi.

Kai Kara-France, Amir Albazi, UFC, UFC Vegas 74, Results
Kai Kara-France

UFC Vegas 74 Results: Amir Albazi defeats Kai Kara-France (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 3, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 results, including the flyweight main event between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi.