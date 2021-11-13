Bellator is having a ‘massive’ retirement fight for Fedor Emelianenko

Bellator is planning to have a ‘massive’ retirement fight for MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko in his home country of Russia.

Emelianenko (40-6 MMA) recently returned to action at last month’s Bellator 269 event, where he scored a sensational knockout victory over Tim Johnson (see that here). The win marked Fedor’s second first round finish in a row, as he had previously stopped Quinton ‘Rampage‘ Jackson.

According to Bellator boss Scott Coker, the promotion is planning one final fight for Fedor Emelianenko and they are currently targeting a summer date in Moscow.

“I think that we’re planning something really, you know, large-scale event in Russia for him as his farewell, sending off as far as having this illustrious career being the greatest heavyweight of all time,” Coker told MMAJunkie.

”We’re going to have one more. It’s going to be massive. It’ll probably be next summer. It’ll be in Moscow. (Fedor Emelianenko) wants to fight in Russia for us, his last fight, so we’re going to do it there, and we have some great plans. Again, this is going to be a massive send-off. This is not going to just be a normal fight, and we’re going to do – it’s going to be something really special, and we’re already starting to plan it right now.”

Scott Coker declined to reveal any potential opponents but did he seem to rule out the contest being a shot at Bellator’s heavyweight title.

