Pros react after instant replay fails Andrew Moloney and the sport of Boxing

Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier were among many individuals in the fighting community who vented frustration following Boxing’s latest controversy involving Andrew Moloney.

Earlier this summer, Moloney came to the United States from Australia in hopes of defending his WBA Junior Bantamweight Title against Joshua Franco. Unfortunately for the Aussie he wound up suffering a unanimous decision loss to Franco that June evening in Las Vegas.

This evening the pair met in a highly anticipated immediate rematch under the same bright lights of the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Early on it was evident that Andrew Moloney (21-1) had intentions of reclaiming his title in dramatic fashion. The Australian was landing his jab seemingly at will and causing some serious damage to the right eye of his opponent in Joshua Franco. As the fight went on the referee in charge ruled that the damage to Franco’s eye was caused by an accidental headbutt.

As round two began Franco’s eye was almost completely closed and thus doctors were forced to call an end to the contest. Because the referee had ruled the previous headbutt foul, the bout was ruled a no-decision, many Joshua Franco would retain his belt.

Immediately following the ruling the ESPN commentators began reviewing the alleged foul. They then discovered that there wasn’t one. With that, the Nevada State Athletic Commission allowed the use of instant replay to determine if the referee got the headbutt call correct.

Despite what appeared to be clear evidence of a phantom headbutt, after twenty minutes of review the NSAC decided to stick with the original decision.

Immediately following the controversial result, many pros and members of the fighting community took to social media to share their thoughts on the Moloney screw job.

:24 minutes, this has to be worst case scenario for all parties. Bad TV, you got T-Bud in the back waiting for the undercard. This is bad! All bad! @trboxing @espn — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 15, 2020

My god did this man get robbed. One of the worst calls ever. What is the point of an instant replay when this can happen? https://t.co/MTZBJiwsvm — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 15, 2020

This dude was straight Robbed. It’s a shame when you let people who have never competed in the sport make decisions. https://t.co/7r6bBXasZY — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 15, 2020

They were NEVER gonna change it!!! @andreward was right! They wouldn’t have done it. Once that decision was made, not enough evidence to overturn @Espn @trboxing — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 15, 2020

"This is an absolute disgrace. There was no headbutt. Moloney should be the champion," Bob Arum says. — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) November 15, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 14, 2020