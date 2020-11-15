Jorge Masvidal reacts after video surfaces of a man being knocked unconscious while leaving the MAGA March

Jorge Masvidal was not happy after a video surfaced showcasing a man being knocked unconscious while leaving today’s MAGA March.

Today in Washington, DC, thousands took to the streets to take part in the Million MAGA March. Of course those attending the rally were Donald Trump supporters, well at least the majority of those individuals.

This evening a video surfaced on Twitter showcasing alleged “BLM rioters” knocking a man unconscious who was leaving the MAGA March. According to Andy Ngo, the man who shared the video, the perpetrators also stole the victims phone.

Graphic: A close-up angle of BLM rioters knocking a man unconscious who was leaving the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC earlier today. They also steal his phone when he’s on the ground. Video by @FromKalen. pic.twitter.com/cf7bnkpsCf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

The UFC’s BMF Champion, Jorge Masvidal, has been a huge supporter of the Trump campaign in the wake of the 2020 election. ‘Gamebred’ even spoke at a number of different rallies endorsing the POTUS for re-election.

Like many, Masvidal was clearly unhappy with the ugly assault showcased in the above video. The welterweight standout took to Twitter with the following reactions.

I bet I can get a couple of teammates and start attending these things #supernecessary https://t.co/2gOEAxbMzC — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 15, 2020

And I say this not to promote violence. To keep the peace. We are all in this together #theressurection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 15, 2020

Jorge Masvidal (35-14 MMA) has not competed inside of the Octagon since suffering a unanimous decision loss to reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 251.

Prior to the setback, ‘Gamebred’ was riding a three-fight winning streak which included stoppages victories over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz respectively.

Jorge Masvidal has been linked to a potential fight with former friend turned bitter rival Colby Covington, but nothing has been made official as of this time.

Who would you like to see Masvidal fight in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 14, 2020