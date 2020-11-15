Paul Felder reacts following split decision loss to Rafael dos Anjos, blasts fighters for missing weight

Paul Felder stepped up on just five days notice to save tonight’s UFC Vegas 14 event by squaring off with former 155lbs champion Rafael dos Anjos.

It was a big risk for ‘The Irish Dragon’, but one he knew would payoff with dividends if he could pull off the upset.

Despite putting forth a valiant effort, Paul Felder ended up on the wrong end of a split decision following twenty-five minutes of war with Rafael dos Anjos this evening.

The setback marked Felder’s second split-decision loss in a row, as he had previously suffered a similar loss to Dan Hooker back in February.

Following his third split-decision setback in his past five fights overall, Paul Felder spoke with UFC commentator Michael Bisping.

“I honestly feel, you know I got a little tired there in the fifth. And I really think the problem was Mike that I was in striking shape and really good cardio shape for the triathlon, but I hadn’t grappled. I’ll be honest, now I can be completely upfront with you guys. I haven’t stepped foot inside an MMA gym in almost four months.” Felder revealed. “So that was completely based on pure endurance training and some pad work. Then coming here and cutting over 22 pounds in four days. Thursday night was probably one of the most darkest nights of my life, cutting that weight. But I said I was going to be the first one up on that scale, and I was the first one. I said I was going to go out and give hell to a former world champion and go five rounds if I had to. Well we just had a five round battle. And I can tell you guys with certainty – I am not going anywhere right now.”

Michael Bisping then asked Paul Felder if he had any regrets about taking tonight’s short-notice fight with Rafael dos Anjos.

“I’d say one hundred percent (I’d do it again),” Felder replied.

‘The Irish Dragon’ then proceeded to go off on the numerous fighters who had missed weight for tonight’s event.

“The guys that missed weight and couldn’t make it here tonight: Get your stuff together, hire a nutritionist, get on the scale, make weight and go perform. I was dying on Thursday night to get on that scale at 156 pounds and I did it. I showed up tonight for twenty-five minutes with no training, just training for a triathlon. So get your stuff together and sh*t together and let’s go.”

Who would you like to see Paul Felder fight next following his split-decision setback to Rafael dos Anjos at tonight’s UFC Vegas 14 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 14, 2020