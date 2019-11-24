Joe Rogan reacts after Deontay Wilder KO’s Luis Ortiz

UFC commentator Joe Rogan was eagerly looking forward to tonight’s Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz rematch in Las Vegas.

Rogan had taken to Instagram earlier in the afternoon to express his excitement.

“I’m so f*cking pumped for this fight tonight! Wilder is arguably the most exciting heavyweight KO artist ever with an insane record of 40 KO’s in 41 wins.” Joe Rogan said. “That is just fucking bonkers, and Ortiz is a tremendously skilled boxer who gave Wilder a ton of problems in the first fight. The heavyweight division has so much top level talent right now, and this is a huge fight.”

Tonight’s Wilder vs. Ortiz rematch left fight fans once again singing the praises of ‘The Bronze Bomber’s’ ridiculous knockout power.

After being outpointed for the better part of the opening six rounds, Deontay Wilder was able to floor Luis Ortiz with a punch in Round 7.

Like many, Joe Rogan had nothing but praise for Wilder, even suggesting that Deontay could be the hardest puncher in the history of the heavyweight division.

“My god what a puncher! @bronzebomber might be the biggest heavyweight puncher in the history of the sport. Beautifully set up, perfect execution and otherworldly power. What a great time for the heavyweight division.” – Joe Rogan wrote in a second post on Instagram.

Deontay Wilder is now expected to rematch Tyson Fury this February. The pairs first encounter ended in a controversial draw, so both men are eager to have a decisive finish this time around.

What do you think of the comments made by UFC commentator Joe Rogan? Is Deontay Wilder the hardest puncher in boxing heavyweight history? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom November 24, 2019

Stay glued to this site for all of your MMA News!