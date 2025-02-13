UFC commentator Joe Rogan offers his pick for the greatest heavyweight of all time: “He was a monster!”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has named Fedor Emelianenko as the heavyweight GOAT.

There is almost nothing sports fans like to do more than debate greatness, and MMA is no exception. A few months ago, the UFC promoted the return of Stipe Miocic in his bout against Jon Jones as the return of the “Greatest Heavyweight of All-Time”. However, commentator Joe Rogan doesn’t agree with that assessment.

Speaking on a recent Fight Companion Podcast, the UFC color commentator named Fedor Emelianenko as the greatest heavyweight ever. ‘The Last Emperor’ famously went 31-1 to start his career, dominating the PRIDE heavyweight division for years until its closure. Along the way, he defeated names such as Antonio Nogueira, Mark Coleman, Mirko Cro Cop, and more.

After the closure of PRIDE, the Russian headed to Affliction, and later Strikeforce. While his tenure in the Scott Coker-led promotion didn’t go the way many expected, Fedor Emelianenko remained competitive all the way until his retirement in 2023. After being stopped by Ryan Bader at Bellator 290, he hung up the gloves for good.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan reveals his pick for the greatest heavyweight ever

While some believe the Russian’s late career struggles impacted his legacy, Joe Rogan doesn’t agree. During the discussion, the podcaster remarked that nobody could deal with Fedor Emelianenko in his prime. Given the PRIDE legend’s 28-fight unbeaten streak from 2001 to 2009, it’s hard to argue with him.

“Juicy Fedor from Pride… I don’t know if anybody beats Fedor in his prime. He was so good. Fedor walked down [Mirko] Cro Cop when he was in his prime,” Joe Rogan said on JRE Fight Companion. “You’ve got to remember most of that fight was standing up and Fedor was going blow-to-blow with CroCop and walking him down…”

He continued, “That [Kevin] Randleman armbar, he f*cking suplexes him on his head and five seconds later he’s got him in a kimura. It’s crazy. He was different, he was a monster.” (h/t MMA Knockout)

What do you make of these comments about Fedor Emelianenko? Do you agree with UFC commentator Joe Rogan?