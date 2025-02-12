Former UFC title challenger Megan Anderson shows interest in move to boxing amid MMA hiatus: “You never know”

By Josh Evanoff - February 12, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Megan Anderson is open to a move to the boxing ring.

Megan Anderson

The Australian hasn’t been seen in the octagon for nearly four years now. Following a lopsided loss to Amanda Nunes in a bid for UFC women’s featherweight gold in 2021, Megan Anderson announced a hiatus from MMA. While the former Invicta champion didn’t seem deadset on retirement, she wasn’t exactly interested in competing anymore either.

Four years later, Megan Anderson isn’t any closer to returning to the cage. The ex-UFC title challenger has done some acting work and is currently working as a color commentator for Invicta. For the 35-year-old, the opportunity to see the next generation of women’s MMA up close is special.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Megan Anderson discussed her future plans. Predictably, the former UFC fighter was asked about a potential return to the cage. Unsurprisingly, Anderson said no. In the interview, the 35-year-old admitted that she has no desire to compete at the highest level.

Megan Anderson

Former UFC title challenger Megan Anderson shows interest in a move to boxing

However, that doesn’t mean she won’t compete again. In the interview, Megan Anderson showed some interest in competing in boxing. While the Australian has no plans of facing a champion like Claressa Shields, she’d be willing to face an influencer or somebody like that, for the right price.

“I have no desire to fight anymore,” Megan Anderson said. “I don’t even think I could make 145 pounds anymore — I definitely do, I miss cutting weight. Maybe do like a Influencer boxing bout or something like that down the line. Who knows, ‘cause I just started boxing again like for fun with my trainer, so maybe that — but it’s more of like a 20 percent maybe.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

She continued, “I would never do professional boxing. It would definitely be like influencer boxing, just something that’s fun. Nothing too serious. I’m not trying to get knocked out [laughs], I’m not trying to fight Claressa Shields. I’m good, thank you [laughs]. I mean, if the price is right, you never know. But at this stage, I enjoy what I’m doing, I enjoy this side of things. You never know. You never say never.”

What do you make of these comments from the ex-UFC title challenger? Do you want to see Megan Anderson compete again?

