Teddy Atlas criticizes Francis Ngannou’s team over training snub: “Why don’t you be upfront with me?”

Teddy Atlas Feels Snubbed By Francis Ngannou

The renowned boxing trainer took to his “THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas podcast” and insisted that he isn’t upset with Ngannou for training with Mike Tyson. What frustrated Atlas was that no one contacted him to tell him that Ngannou’s team was going in a different direction (via MMAFighting.com).

“Tyson was a tremendous fighter, we get it, and Ngannou is infatuated by him. He’s obsessed with Tyson. He wanted me to show him how to throw the Tyson uppercut, which I did. So all right, I treat him like a gentleman, but obviously you made that deal with Tyson, and you’re asking me to go out to Vegas to do a trial.

“Why don’t you be upfront with me? It just don’t feel good. It just doesn’t feel good and I hate to be—I’m not crying. I guess what I am saying is, can’t we be better as people? I know money is money and it’s important, but isn’t it important to treat people right? Isn’t it important to keep your word? Isn’t it important to just—and again, they’re nice people, but when you’re tempted by these things, isn’t that when it’s most important for you to show those characteristics that I’m talking about, those traits of just decency, of just honesty, of just being upfront? Really, being decent with your fellow human being.”