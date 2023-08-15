Israel Adesanya claims the UFC originally didn’t want to give Sean Strickland the title shot in fears of “embarrassing the company”

Israel Adesanya claims the UFC wasn’t originally interested in having Sean Strickland fight for the middleweight title.

The original plan was for Adesanya to defend his middleweight title at UFC 293 in Australia against the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker. ‘DDP’ ended up winning by TKO, but he suffered a foot injury, and couldn’t fight on that date.

After it was revealed that Du Plessis wouldn’t be able to make the date, Israel Adesanya was vocal in trying to secure a fight with Sean Strickland. However, he says the UFC weren’t initially interested in the fight, as they were worried Strickland would embarrass the promotion.

“A lot. Like I said, he’s an idiot and you know, the UFC don’t want him embarrassing the company. But yeah, that’s all I’ll say about that so he should thank me. He should really thank me for making him get the fight. I pushed for it, he (coach Eugene Bareman) knows what happened behind the scenes and I pushed for it and I’m glad the UFC trusted me to listen to me,” Adesanya said to It’s Time For Sports.

