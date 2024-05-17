Superlek accepts risky fight against Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68
Before Superlek Kiatmoo9 challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title, he will take on a side quest.
The reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion locks horns with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai under Muay Thai rules. This happens at ONE Friday Fights 68, airing live in Asian primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 28.
Superlek is widely regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound strikers in the world today.
In fact, the Thai superstar is currently riding high on a nine-fight winning streak that dates back to 2021.
His stellar run includes triumphs over marquee names such as Danial Williams, Rodtang Jitmuangon, and Takeru Segawa.
Moreover, Superlek has authored four highlight-reel knockouts across both Muay Thai and kickboxing during this stretch.
Superlek is never one to settle into complacency. His assignment at ONE Friday Fights 68 takes place just three months before stepping up in weight to face Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.
Kongthoranee looks to spoil the Superlek party
Superlek Kiatmoo9’s upcoming bout against compatriot Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is far from a mere tune-up fight.
Kongthoranee has firmly established himself as one of Thailand’s top talents, making waves under the ONE Friday Fights banner since his debut in February 2023.
The 28-year-old left a lasting impression in his maiden appearance, knocking out Gingsanglek Tor Laksong in the second round.
Since then, his all-action approach led him to build an 8-1 win-loss slate.
His most recent triumph came this past April. There, he earned a lucrative six-figure contract with ONE Championship after a memorable win against Jaosuyai Mor Krungthepthonburi.
Now, Kongthoranee will look to take Superlek’s #1 spot in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings, aiming for what could be the most significant win of his career.
