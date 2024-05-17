Superlek accepts risky fight against Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68

Before Superlek Kiatmoo9 challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title, he will take on a side quest.

The reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion locks horns with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai under Muay Thai rules. This happens at ONE Friday Fights 68, airing live in Asian primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 28.

Superlek is widely regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound strikers in the world today.

In fact, the Thai superstar is currently riding high on a nine-fight winning streak that dates back to 2021.

His stellar run includes triumphs over marquee names such as Danial Williams, Rodtang Jitmuangon, and Takeru Segawa.

Moreover, Superlek has authored four highlight-reel knockouts across both Muay Thai and kickboxing during this stretch.

Superlek is never one to settle into complacency. His assignment at ONE Friday Fights 68 takes place just three months before stepping up in weight to face Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.