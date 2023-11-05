Mike Tyson gushes over Francis Ngannou’s efforts against Tyson Fury: “He listened to everything I said”

By Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2023

International boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson is quite pleased with Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson

Ngannou was a massive underdog going into his boxing match with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury late last month. “The Predator” made fools of many by knocking “The Gypsy King” down and almost defeating him at his own game.

Mike Tyson trained with Ngannou ahead of the Fury fight. He is over the moon with how Ngannou handled the moment and thrived despite losing via split decision.

RELATED: MIKE TYSON DOESN’T BELIEVE FRANCIS NGANNOU’S LOSS TO TYSON FURY WAS A ROBBERY: “EVERYONE KNEW THE OUTCOME!”

Mike Tyson Heaps Praise On Francis Ngannou

During a recent edition of his “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson” show, “Iron” Mike explained what made training Francis Ngannou special for him (h/t MMAMania).

“I’m proud of Francis Ngannou because he listened to everything I said, and I was telling everybody about the great left hook that he landed on his sparring partner and actually broke his leg and I knew if he landed that left hook on anybody they were gone and I was right. The champ went down,” said Tyson on “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.”

“I’m happy,” he continued. “I’m very grateful to be involved with his glory, his victory. I’m sure we’ll see a lot more of Mr. Francis.”

Ngannou has suddenly emerged as a legit threat in boxing’s heavyweight division. Top names such as Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have emerged as potential names for Ngannou. Of course, a rematch with Fury down the line can’t be ruled out either.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Ngannou revealed that a big fight offer is on the table. He did not reveal what that offer was. With that said, Ngannou did mention that Wilder has been training for a possible MMA bout. Perhaps one day, these two will collide whether it be under traditional boxing rules or MMA rules.

