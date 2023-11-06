Court documents detail how the UFC was able to strong-arm Strikeforce into a sale

As per recent court documents that have been released, UFC used some interesting tactics to purchase Strikeforce.

Dana White, Scott Coker, Cris Cyborg

As we all know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is the biggest player in town when it comes to mixed martial arts. Still, while that’s been the case for quite some time, it hasn’t always been this emphatic.

Many look at the company as a monopoly. Despite the surge of competitors like Bellator, PFL and ONE Championship, they continue to reign supreme.

Many years ago, the UFC opted to purchase Strikeforce – the other major promotion in existence at the time. According to the following documents, it seems as if they used some questionable tactics in order to do so.

UFC’s Strikeforce push

“In November 2010, the Strikeforce owners met with representatives of the UFC concerning the potential acquisition of Strikeforce at the offices of WME,” a filing detailed. “At the meeting, Lorenzo Fertitta reportedly stated that he thought ‘Strikeforce is building a great brand, but Zuffa feels there should only be one brand, so Zuffa would like to buy Strikeforce.”

“For it’s part, Zuffa’s internal correspondence in 2012 indicates that the UFC sought, by its Strikeforce acquisition, to eliminate it as a competitor.”

“If you can’t battle these guys it’s over for the MMA industry,” Coker said in a deposition. “UFC will be the only one left. We’re the last chance. Otherwise, fighters’ purses will go down if the UFC is the only one — is the only one, period. We’re Luke Skywalker and the UFC is Darth Vader and the Death Star.”
The document states “Coker testified that after negotiations stalled, Dana White threatened that he would ‘come after Strikeforce’s fighters, and he would make our life hard, and, you know, give us a bad time.’”

What do you make of these revelations? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

