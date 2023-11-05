UFC veteran Matt Brown thinks Jon Jones is the only MMA fight for Francis Ngannou: “That’s the biggest fight you could make in MMA history”

By Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2023

Matt Brown is of the belief that Jon Jones is the only name Francis Ngannou should be fighting under MMA rules.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones

Ngannou’s stock has never been higher. Boxing and MMA experts gave Ngannou very little chance in his boxing match with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. “The Predator” not only knocked “The Gypsy King” down, but he almost defeated him in what most thought would be a one-sided fight. Fury won the bout via split decision, but Ngannou sure doesn’t feel like a loser.

RELATED: PFL FOUNDER DONN DAVIS DOUBTS FRANCIS NGANNOU WILL FIGHT IN MMA NEXT: “WE’RE REALISTS”

Jon Jones The Only MMA Opponent For Jon Jones, Says Matt Brown

With the shocking performance, Francis Ngannou has suddenly become a hot ticket in the world of boxing. As a result, Matt Brown told Damon Martin on MMAFighting‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer” show that only Jon Jones makes sense for Ngannou as far as MMA goes.

“If somehow – [and] we know it’s not going to happen – the UFC co-promotes with PFL and it’s Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou,” Brown said on The Fighter vs. The Writer. “That’s the biggest fight you could make in MMA history. Now’s the time to strike if they’re ever going to do that. 

“Obviously, Jon’s got to come back from his injury, and no offense to Stipe [Miocic] — I’m friends with Stipe, I’m a gigantic Stipe fan — but if I’m Jon Jones, I go talk to Dana [White] and I say, ‘Bro, let’s make this happen, let’s do the co-promotion.’

“It’s not going to kill the UFC. It’s not going to make the PFL a competitor to the UFC in any way, in my opinion.”

As Brown pointed out, Jones vs. Ngannou is unlikely with “The Predator” now signed with PFL MMA, where he is allowed to box.

Previous Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones Tyson Fury

Related

Jon Jones, Ariel Helwani, UFC

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones sounds off on "backstabbing" MMA journalist Ariel Helwani

Chris Taylor - November 4, 2023
Francis Ngannou, Dana White
Francis Ngannou

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury boxing match

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

The UFC CEO, Dana White, has reacted to the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury boxing match.

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, Split Decision
Boxing News

Billy Joe Saunders weighs in on the controversial Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou result: “It wasn’t a robbery”

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

Billy Joe Saunders has given his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou result.

Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo believes training adjustments are needed for Jon Jones to return: "That's a serious injury"

Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023

Henry Cejudo has weighed in on UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ recent injury.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

REPORT | Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou pay-per-view did 'terrible' numbers

Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury’s boxing match reportedly didn’t do well on pay-per-view.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou hopes Oleksandr Usyk will step aside and let him rematch Tyson Fury next

Susan Cox - November 2, 2023
Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Coach Eric Nicksick wants the UFC and PFL to set aside their differences and book Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick wants the UFC and PFL to work together in order to make Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou happen.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL founder Donn Davis doubts Francis Ngannou will fight in MMA next: “We’re realists”

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

PFL founder Donn Davis isn’t convinced that Francis Ngannou’s next fight will be in mixed martial arts.

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Brendan Schaub confident Francis Ngannou would beat Jon Jones in MMA after watching Tyson Fury fight: “I think he knocks him out”

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub believes Francis Ngannou would be able to defeat Jon Jones in mixed martial arts.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Eric Nicksick

Eric Nicksick doesn't want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder in MMA: "It would be a quick night!"

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2023

Eric Nicksick has explained why he’s not a big fan of Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder in the PFL.