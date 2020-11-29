Pros react after Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. results in a draw

An exhibition bout between boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. headlined tonight’s pay-per-view event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The highly anticipated Tyson vs. Jones contest served as the main event to a six-bout fight card, which included former NBA star Nate Robinson taking on YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson (50-6), now age 56, was returning to the squared circle for the first time in fifteen years for tonight’s exhibition bout. In his most previous effort in June of 2005, “Iron Mike” left the boxing world stunned when he quit on the stool before the seventh round of his match-up with Kevin McBride. The former heavyweight world champion’s most recent victory had come back in 2003 when he Clifford Etienne by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Roy Jones Jr. (66-9) was returning to the ring for the first time since February of 2018, where he had picked up a unanimous decision victory over Scott Sigmon. The former four-division World Champion had gone 9-1 over his past 10 fights overall prior to tonight’s exhibition with Tyson.

Tonight’s highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout proved to be an entertaining contest. Tyson showed that he still possesses some big power shots and good movement. Meanwhile, Jones Jr. utilized his high fight IQ to keep things competitive for the better part of eight rounds.

Official Result: Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. ruled a draw

Check out how the pros reacted to tonight’s Tyson vs. Jones contest below:

“I’m going to protect myself and throw punches with bad intentions at all times!” Gotta love Mike!! #tysonvsjones — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 29, 2020

Let’s go Roy Jones! — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) November 29, 2020

The only thing that would make this fight greater is if Roy rapped his own walkout — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) November 29, 2020

Hopefully the Tyson fight is over just in time for the main event #UFCVegas15 #tysonvsjones — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 29, 2020

Guys, this is painful. Start the fight. https://t.co/t376rrHori — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 29, 2020

Somebody might die ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 29, 2020

More reactions to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. below:

Tysons defensive slip abilities are still sharp!!! #tysonvsjones — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 29, 2020

Once an animal , always an animal #tysonvsjones — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 29, 2020

Watching mike move is crazy — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 29, 2020

Tyson is officially the greatest of all time , #StillGotIt — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 29, 2020

Mike looking fresh going into round 6 and Roy looking tired! #tysonvsjones — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 29, 2020

This is a lot better than everyone expected after the weigh ins yesterday. #tysonvsjones — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 29, 2020

Let’s go Uncle Mike . Close it out strong . Legends only . I believe in you. #tysonvsjonesjr — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 29, 2020

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #TysonJones thank you fellas 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 29, 2020

I’m more than impressed right now by both of these legends #tysonvsjones — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 29, 2020

Roy Jones vs. @SpiderAnderson 🤔 — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) November 29, 2020

Mike Tyson has already expressed interest in future exhibition bouts, throwing out names like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua as potential opponents.

“I think they’re brilliant, man. They’re brilliant fighters, they could do so much for society and have exhibitions, and take the money from the exhibitions, because they’re such big crowd-pleasers, and they could help so many people,” Tyson said to BT Sport. “The homeless, the drug-affected. There’s so many people out there that we can do so much for, and it wouldn’t even be a 10th of their charitable heart to do something like that. In fact, fight exhibitions with me, and most of our charity would go to people who desperately need it.”

Meanwhile, Roy Jones Jr. appears set on having his long desired fight with UFC legend Anderson Silva next.

“If everything goes well on Saturday night I’m almost positive Anderson Silva in a boxing match is next.”

Who would you like to see Mike Tyson fight next following his exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr.? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!