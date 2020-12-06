UFC Vegas 16 Bonus Report: Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori win 50k each

Middleweights Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori were named bonus winners following UFC Vegas 16, winning $50,000 for “Fight of the Night.”

Hermansson and Vettori went to war for 25 minutes. Both men threw the kitchen sink at each other, setting a record for most combined significant strikes landed in a UFC middleweight bout. At the end of the five rounds, the judges sided with Vettori, scoring the bout 49-46, 49-46, and 49-45 in favor of the Italian middleweight contender. Vettori now figures to earn himself a top-five spot in the UFC middleweight ranks with the win.

Following UFC Vegas 16, both Hermansson and Vettori were rewarded with $50,000 each for winning “Fight of the Night.” Check out the UFC’s bonus announcement below.

In addition to Hermansson and Vettori taking home FOTN, featherweight Gabriel Benitez and lightweight Jordan Leavitt also took home POTN bonuses for finishing Justin Jaynes and Matt Wiman, respectively, on the main card. Benitez finished Jaynes with a nasty knee to the body, while Leavitt shocked onlookers with a brutal slam KO over Wiman.

All four of the bonus winners were absolutely worthy of taking home some extra cash for their performances. Both Hermansson and Vettori were a no brainer to win FOTN after a five-round slugfest, while Benitez and Leavitt also had incredible finishes. It’s hard to fault the UFC for handing any of these deserving fighters the $50,00 bonus awards.

However, a few fighters are likely disappointed they didn’t get the bonuses instead. In the co-main event, light heavyweight prospect Jamahal Hill knocked out veteran Ovince Saint Preux and he could have got a bonus for that spectacular win. The same goes for Ilia Topuria and his nasty knockout over Damon Jackson, plus Louis Smolka could have won a bonus for finishing Jose Quinonez. The UFC may still reward them privately.

Do you think the UFC got the bonuses right following UFC Vegas 16?