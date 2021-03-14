WWE’s Big E explains how Aljamain Sterling can embrace “babyface role” following UFC 259

WWE superstar Big E explained how UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling can embrace a “babyface role” following his fight at UFC 259.

Sterling won the UFC’s 135lbs belt last weekend at UFC 259 with a DQ win over Petr Yan. Since winning the belt, it feels like Sterling has made somewhat of a “heel turn” after taking photos with the belt, calling for a fight with Henry Cejudo, and not asking Matt Serra to corner him. However, according to WWE superstar Big E, the heel route is not one that Sterling should go down. Speaking to “The A-Side,” Big E said that Sterling should instead go play the “babyface role” and he explained why he thinks that should be the case.

“Here’s the problem, when you’re determining heel and babyface roles, you have to know who your opponent is. His opponent is a frightening Russian man named Petr Yan. So if Aljo was to turn heel, he needs to do it against a guy who can be a babyface. I like Yan, I’m thoroughly entertained by him, I don’t find him to be the guy we can get behind as a babyface. So I would say no, I think Aljo is our babyface,” Big E said about Sterling

“He’s a charismatic guy. He comes out with the gold, dookie chain, he’s got the sweet, sort of like, high top ‘fro. That’s our babyface. I’d be okay with the heel turn if maybe, like, (Cory) Sandhagen I think is a babyface we can all get behind, maybe we do a bit of a turn there. I think if our next opponent is gonna be Yan, if I’m the booker here, I say we fight it, let’s keep our babyface Sterling here and let’s let Yan be the scary Russian man who knocks people’s heads off.”

