Mike Tyson confirms interest in fighting the Paul brothers: “They don’t care about being beaten up for a hundred million dollars”

Mike Tyson confirmed his interest in fighting the Paul brothers, saying “they don’t care about being beaten up for a hundred million dollars.”

Tyson is 55 years old, but he is keeping himself in phenomenal shape. Last year, Tyson returned after a 16-year-layoff to take on rival Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition boxing bout, which ended in a draw. Ever since then, there have been rumors that Tyson would fight again, but so far, there has been no opponent given to him. However, if Tyson does indeed fight again, then it appears as though his goal is to make the most amount of money. And the biggest draws right now in the world of boxing are, like it or not, Jake and Logan Paul.

Speaking on the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast, the boxing legend was asked by rapper Freddie Gibbs if he would be interested in competing again, and Tyson said yes.

“Hell yeah. Yeah. The last fight (with Jones Jr.), I broke all the records. When I was champ they were my records. I wanna spar with Tyson Fury. He told me if I keep doing it up, he’ll give me an exhibition,” Tyson said (h/t MMAMania.com).

Gibbs then asked “Iron Mike” if he would be interested in fighting the Pauls, and Tyson said yes, explaining that it all comes down to money and the Pauls bring eyeballs to the game.

“That’s the money fight. Those are the fights that make the money, those guys got 35 million people watching them,” Tyson said. “Yeah. Hell yeah (I’d fight them. They would (fight me). That would make a lot of money. A hundred million dollars, they do anything, they don’t care about being beaten up for a hundred million dollars.”

