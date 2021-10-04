Jiri Prochazka responds to callout from UFC Vegas 38 winner Thiago Santos

Jiri Prochazka has responded to Thiago Santos suggesting that the two should meet in their next fight.

Santos managed to get himself back in the win column last weekend as he managed to grind out a unanimous decision win over Johnny Walker. It may not have been the prettiest win he’s ever had, but a win is all that matters given the direction he was heading in.

Prochazka, on the other hand, has announced his arrival to the UFC stage in a big way with vicious knockout wins over Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes.

As he prepares to serve as the back-up fighter for Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira at UFC 267, “Denisa” has made it clear that Santos will have to wait before getting his hands on the Czech star.

@TMarretaMMA Thank you for the offer, but right now i’m preparing for Blachowicz or Teixeira, which you know them very well. — Jiri Denisa Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) October 3, 2021

While some fans have continued to suggest that the light heavyweight division is one of the weakest in the UFC, we think that reputation is slowly but surely starting to change as the months go on.

Jiri Prochazka is one of the most exciting new additions to the roster of the last few years and if Santos can start to pull the trigger a bit more than he has done in his last few bouts, this could be a really fun showdown in the future.

For now, though, Jiri will sit back and wait for a potential opportunity to seize the 205-pound crown on Fight Island later this month.

