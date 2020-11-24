Mike Tyson comeback is his “temporary insanity” suggests George Foreman

Boxing legend George Foreman called the comeback fight from Mike Tyson against Roy Jones Jr. “temporary insanity” from the heavyweight.

Tyson returns at age 54 this Saturday night when he takes on Jones Jr. in a high-profile exhibition bout between two of the greatest boxers of all time. Although both men are in their 50s, we have seen training footage from both of their camps and both men appear to be in incredible shape as they take this comeback fight very seriously. Tyson, especially, is the one that fans are keeping their eye out on. Although Jones Jr. has been fairly active in the last few years, Tyson hasn’t fought in boxing in over 15 years.

Ahead of the fight, several other legends of the boxing world have been asked their thoughts on this matchup and one of those was Foreman, one of the greatest heavyweights ever. Speaking to Yahoo! Sports, Foreman suggested that Tyson is battling a form of “temporary insanity” and that’s why he wants to box again.

“It’s temporary insanity. I liken it to a guy who wants to get on a boat and go out to sea. It seems like so much fun, so peaceful, so he wants to get out there and do it. Then he gets out there and the big waves start coming and the sea is rough and it’s raining and the wind is blowing and he asks himself, ‘Lord, why did I ever do this?’ Foreman said.

“It’s happened to so many of us. And you realize you should have stayed home on the dry land where everything is nice and safe. The thing that is hard when you start to think of coming back, you remember what you could do back in the day. But you have to reclaim that hardness you once had and the timing. That’s what you lose after so many years away and it’s so hard to get back.”

If you ask Tyson, he will likely say he wants to come back and fight again just because he misses the competition so much. But if you ask Foreman, that’s not the case.

Do you agree with George Foreman that Mike Tyson is battling temporary insanity?