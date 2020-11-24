Alistair Overeem admits retirement is looming, but says he still has a couple UFC fights left in him

UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem admits the end of his career is nearing, but the legend says he still has a couple more fights left.

Overeem is now 40 years old, but he remains one of the top-10 heavyweights on the UFC roster. Following back-to-back stoppage wins over Augusto Sakai and Walt Harris, Overeem is now the No. 5 ranked heavyweight contender. On February 6, 2021, he will take on No. 6 ranked Alexander Volkov in what should be an important fight for both men as they look to get one step closer to earning a coveted heavyweight title shot.

Overeem has already said that he considers this one final run in his career as he looks to achieve the one thing he hasn’t been able to achieve, and that’s holding the UFC heavyweight championship. On Tuesday, “The Reem” took to his social media to confirm that he only has a couple of fights left in his legendary MMA career before he hangs up his gloves. However, the current goal remains very clear, and that’s to get the belt.

I’m still improving: even at 40 I think you can clearly see that in my fights. I’m still on a learning curve. But I have to be realistic. I’m going to have a couple more fights, then I’m going to hang up the gloves. If I win the belt, then the mission is completed #onefinalrun pic.twitter.com/gxQrZrrhhc — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) November 24, 2020

Overeem (47-18, 1 NC) is one of the greatest heavyweights of all time and his longevity in a sport that chews up and spits out its athletes is remarkable. Overeem made his MMA debut all the way back in 1999 and for the 20-plus years since then, he has been one of the best fighters in the world. A former Strikeforce champion, Overeem has accomplished almost everything he’s set out to do, except for winning the UFC title.

Do you think Alistair Overeem can reach his goal of becoming a UFC champion?