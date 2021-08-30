Mike Perry says he wants to focus on boxing, calls out Tommy Fury: “I’m down to stand and bang”

UFC welterweight Mike Perry says he wants to focus on boxing, calling out pro boxer Tommy Fury and saying that “I’m down to stand and bang.”

Perry, a UFC fan-favorite, is currently in the midst of a rough stretch during his MMA career. He is just 3-7 over his last 10 fights in the Octagon, including a 1-4 record in his last five fights. Moreover, Perry recently declined to fight Kevin Lee, which led to “The Motown Phenom” suggesting that “Platinum” should be removed from the UFC roster. Although Perry is currently in the midst of a losing skid, he is still a personal favorite of UFC president Dana White, which means that, like Sam Alvey, Perry will get another fight.

However, while Perry is still under UFC contract, he has made it clear that he is down to go back to boxing and fight in some big-name matchups there. Perry actually has one professional boxing match on his record from 2015, where he suffered a KO loss. A year later, Perry joined the UFC and he has been with the promotion for five years. But after five years of fighting the best MMA fighters on the planet, it seems like Perry is having a change of heart and is more interested in fighting in boxing, where he can focus on his hands.

Taking to his social media following the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley card, Perry said that he enjoyed watching the fights and then called out pro boxer Fury for a boxing match.

I enjoyed the event overall. My mom invited us over and she cooked a bomb lasagna. We talked about the fighters walkout fits. Was a good time. Would love to focus on my boxing and be apart of the show. I’m down to stand and bang 💥 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 30, 2021

I wanna fight @tommytntfury — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 30, 2021

Fury and Paul got into a skirmish backstage, so it seems more likely that Fury will be chasing that big fight instead. However, after beating another MMA fighter in former Bellator athlete Anthony Taylor, perhaps Fury would be interested in another MMA fighter.

Do you want to see Mike Perry return to boxing and fight Tommy Fury?