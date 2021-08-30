Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have very heated face-to-face following boxing event (Video)

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and professional boxing prospect Tommy Fury had a very heated face-to-face following Sunday’s boxing event.

Paul and Fury both won on Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio. In the main event of the Showtime PPV boxing card, Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via split decision. On the undercard, Fury beat former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision. Following the event, Fury and Paul ran into each other backstage. The two rivals got into a heated face-to-face as you can see below (via BT).

OH. MY! 😮 "You need to stop running my friend!" "Take the fight!"@tommytntfury and @jakepaul finally came face-to-face backstage and it was absolute chaos! 👀 pic.twitter.com/1398ZTZzMZ — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) August 30, 2021

Fury and Paul have been talked about as potential opponents for a while now. Fury is, of course, the younger brother of boxing heavyweight superstar Tyson Fury. While the younger Fury did defeat Taylor on the preliminary card in a four-round fight, he was not able to get the finish of a fighter who had very little professional boxing experience. Still, Fury is a big name, and Paul seems somewhat interested in fighting him. The boxing star took to his social media following the altercation to ask fans if they want to see this fight.

should I make him my next son? https://t.co/H6igxf4I6u — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

With Paul defeating Woodley via split decision in the main event, he will likely have the ammunition needed to call out bigger and better opponents going forward. Having said that, Fury is always an option for Paul, and seeing this heated face-to-face and the fan interest that followed it shows that there is an appetite for his matchup. Again, it seems likely that Paul will fight someone else, such as Woodley in a rematch, but Fury is possible.

Do you want to see Jake Paul take on Tommy Fury in a boxing match?