Jake Paul says Tyron Woodley was a harder fight than Conor McGregor would be

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul says that his latest opponent, Tyron Woodley, was a harder fight than UFC superstar Conor McGregor would be.

Paul defeated Woodley via split decision on Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio. It was a closely-contested boxing match that went the full eight-round distance, but Paul did a little bit more during the fight and earned the split nod on the scorecards. With Paul now having a big win over Woodley on his resume, it will give him the extra ammunition needed in order to capture the interest of the biggest-named fighters in the sport. And of course, the biggest out there right now is arguably McGregor, so he against Paul would be a big fight.

Following Paul’s win over Woodley, McGregor tweeted out that he was “salivating” at the possibility of fighting Paul. Speaking to reporters following the event, Paul suggested that he would be interested in fighting McGregor if he gets back in shape following his leg break injury, but even if he shows up in shape, Paul still thinks Woodley was a harder fight.

“We’re on the path to a lot bigger fights, I’m salivating too because I’m just getting warmed up. Conor McGregor has a lot more to focus on besides me right now. I’m at five wins in a row, he’s 1-3 in the past four years. So the guy needs to get off his vodka or whatever his brand is, sober up and start to get back in the gym and then we can f*cking fight,” Paul said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

“To be honest, no way he hits harder than Woodley. He doesn’t weigh as much as Woodley. He’s shorter than Woodley. I’ve said it before the fight, I think Woodley is a harder fight than him, especially the way he’s going. Conor is going down, I’m going up. Woodley came in game, we’ll see.”

Do you want to see Jake Paul against Conor McGregor in boxing, and who do you think would win?