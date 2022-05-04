‘Mayweather vs. Moore’ fight card set to feature Anderson Silva and Badou Jack

It has been confirmed that boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. will make his return to the squared circle for a special eight-round exhibition match against fellow undefeated pugilist ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore.

The event will take place on Saturday May 14, 2022 atop the helicopter landing pad at Burj Al Khalifa Hotel in Dubai.

FITE confirmed via ‘Twitter‘:

“#MayweatherMoore Fight on Dubai Helipad – Global PPV Streamer FITE adds Muscle to Distribution Plans.

Pay $100,000 for a ringside seat or watch it on #FITE.

Also featuring:

@SpiderAnderson

@BadouJack,

@RyanFordBoxing & more”

During a press conference highlighting the upcoming event Floyd Mayweather had this to say about his opponent:

“Don will come to fight. It’s a little different. Don is going to come and fight and may the best man win. Whereas at the Hard Rock Stadium, Logan Paul talked a good game but didn’t come to fight, he came to hold. So, he’s coming to fight, I’m coming to fight. Eight rounds, from start to finish, it’s going to be explosive.”

Moore is a former sparring partner of Mayweather and has not been in action since going up against DeShaun Williams way back in 2016.

Don Moore, speaking with ‘SunSport’ about the upcoming match said:

“Floyd is going to understand and figure out that I’m no Logan Paul and I am not one that you have seen before. We’ve sparred and I showcased my talent but on May 14, I’m not no sparring partner and I mean that from the bottom of my heart. I’m in here to kick ass and that’s what I’m going to do, I’m a fighter.”

Also on the card will be former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva who will do battle with fellow Brazilian Bruno Machado. Former super middleweight champion Badou Jack will go up against Egyptian cruiserweight Hany Atiyo. The card will also see former women’s lightweight champion Delfine Persoon duke it out with Elhem Mekhaled for the WBC women’s super featherweight title.

Mayweather and Moore do battle in the Global Titans Fight Series pay-per-view (PPV) main event – mark your calendar, May 14th.

Will you be watching? What’s your prediction? Will Mayweather make it 51 wins in a row?