Khamzat Chimaev mocks Nate Diaz, Colby Covington, and Conor McGregor on Twitter: “Let’s fight skinny”

UFC welterweight title contender Khamzat Chimaev is getting tired of waiting around.

The Chechen superstar was last seen in action at UFC 273 last month. Chimaev scored a victory over Gilbert Burns in the biggest test of his career via unanimous decision. The win didn’t come easy, as the Brazilian knocked down and nearly finished Chimaev during the contest.

Prior to the biggest test of his career, UFC president Dana White had an idea for his next bout. The executive revealed that he was looking for Chimaev to face off with Colby Covington. Following the Burns fight, it seemed that bout was still the plan for the company.

However, no progress has been made toward making that fight actually happen. Some, including Belal Muhammad, have suggested that he will fight Chimaev instead. While it’s not yet known when, or who the superstar will fight next, it seems that he’s ready to get back to action.

Earlier today, there was a leaked picture of the UFC’s internal schedule. Set for UFC 276 is apparently a welterweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Dana White has previously suggested that a fight between the two could happen. However, the bout hasn’t been discussed for a while.

While it still remains to be seen if the fight will happen, that hasn’t stopped Chimaev from trash-talking the Stockton slugger. Furthermore, it hasn’t stopped him from poking fun at Colby Covington, and even Conor McGregor.

In a series of tweets, Khamzat Chimaev asked Nate Diaz if he was ready to fight. He also posted a picture of Colby Covington’s damaged teeth after an alleged assault by Jorge Masvidal. Lastly, he asked if Conor McGregor’s “vacation” was over yet.

when your holiday is over ? 😂@TheNotoriousMMA — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 3, 2022

What do you think about Khamzat Chimaev calling out Nate Diaz, Colby Covington, and Conor McGregor? Who do you want to see him fight next?