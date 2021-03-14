Video | Charles Jourdain lands “showtime” hammer fist during UFC fight with Marcelo Rojo

A featherweight bout between Charles Jourdain and Marcelo Rojo absolutely delivered on tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 preliminary card.

The 145-pound combatants proceeded to go to war right from the opening bell, much to the delight of the limited fans in attendance and those watching around the world.

Jourdain (11-3-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 contest hoping to earn his first victory since December of 2019, when he defeated Doo Ho Choi by way of TKO.

After a rough start to the fight, the Canadian in Charles Jourdain was able to turn the tide in his favor in round three. During his impressive final five minute stretch, ‘Air’ attempted what the commentators described as some “Showtime Ground and Pound”.

Check out the clip below courtesy of the UFC on Twitter:

As seen above, Charles Jourdain utilized the cage to leap over his opponent and land a hammer fist. It was a bold move, but one that appeared to payoff for the Canadian.

Jourdain would go on to finish the fight moments later after landing a huge punch.

Who would you like to see Charles Jourdain fight next following his impressive TKO victory over Marcelo Rojo this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!