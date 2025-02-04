Logan Paul shares his side of recent run-in with Conor McGregor: “He was cracked out!”

Logan Paul has shared his side of his recent run-in with former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

It’s not exactly a secret that ‘The Maverick’ and ‘The Notorious’ were in discussions to fight later this year. Just a few weeks after Conor McGregor was found liable for sexually assaulting a woman in 2018, he revealed plans for an exhibition boxing match with Logan Paul. Reports later confirmed talks between the two, for an April bout in India that would net each man upwards of $250 million.

However, the UFC quickly squashed talks of a Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul bout. A few weeks after reports emerged about the bout, Dana White publically shut the fight down. Instead, the promoter hopes to book McGregor in a return to the octagon later this year. Although, continued controversies seem to have those plans on the rocks as well.

Failed talks between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul led to a weird interaction last month. In mid-January, both men were guests at Donald Trump’s second Presidential inauguration. In a video that quickly went viral, ‘The Notorious’ slammed both Paul brothers to their faces while discussing a potential fight.

Conor McGregor face to face with Jake and Logan Paul 👀😳 Conor: “I’m gonna slap the head off of the two of yous, and KSI. You are nixers to me, side jobs.” Logan: “You can’t even do your main job.” 🎥 @LoganPaul #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/DxTg04C6SL — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 22, 2025

Logan Paul talks Conor McGregor.pic.twitter.com/9E57qcD7r5 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 4, 2025

Logan Paul shares his side of recent run-in with UFC star Conor McGregor

A few weeks after that day together, Logan Paul is opening up on the strange altercation. Speaking on a recent edition of his ‘ImPaulsive’ Podcast, the WWE superstar largely laughed off Conor McGregor’s remarks and recent behavior. According to Paul, there’s something seriously off about the Irishman lately, which saddens him as a former fan.

“[Conor] McGregor, he was really respectful. He was very…. cracked out. The guy has issues.” Logan Paul stated on the podcast. “No, no, he’s so entertaining but he has so much energy at 7:30 AM. Theo Von said it, he has a Zyn lodged in his brain. He’s permanently wired, but he looked sober at that time. It was confusing to all of us.”

He continued, “He called me [a side job]… We were fully laughing at someone who used to be one of the scariest and baddest men on the planet. As a person who used to be a big fan of Conor McGregor back in the day because he pioneered the crossover boxing and all that stuff, I watched it back and I actually felt sad. I was, like, dude… He’s not doing anything but drugs.”

What do you make of these comments about the former UFC champion? Do you have any interest in seeing Logan Paul vs. Conor McGregor?