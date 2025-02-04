Jiri Prochazka reveals who he wants next following recent UFC 311 knockout win: “One of these three….”

By Josh Evanoff - February 4, 2025

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka knows who he wants next.

Jiri Prochazka

The ever-entertaining striker is fresh off his return to the cage at UFC 311 last month. Back for the first time since being knocked out against Alex Pereira last summer, Jiri Prochazka met former champion Jamahal Hill. ‘Sweet Dreams’ had also been finished by ‘Poatan’ in his latest appearance, but was determined to earn a rematch with the Brazilian.

Ultimately, it was Jiri Prochazka who put on a masterclass at UFC 311 last month. The former champion dropped Hill several times en route to a third-round knockout win, helping him get back on the right track. Post-fight, Prochazka called for a trilogy bout with Pereira. However, given the Brazilian’s current booking opposite Magomed Ankalev, the former champion won’t be facing ‘Poatan’ anytime soon.

Appearing on a recent edition of the Overdogs Podcast, Jiri Prochazka discussed his recent knockout win. There, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion was asked who he wants next. While a knockout win over a former titleholder such as Hill would normally earn a title shot, Prochazka is aware that likely won’t happen.

Jiri Prochazka reveals what’s next following recent UFC 311 knockout victory

However, Jiri Prochazka also showed interest in a future bout with Jan Blachowicz. The Polish fighter is currently booked to face Carlos Ulberg at UFC London in March and has called for a rematch with Alex Pereira with a potential win. However, it seems Blachowicz also has an open offer to face Prochazka instead.

“With Alex, I would like to fight him in my next opponent. But right now, I don’t like to push it if the UFC, in negotiations about that, wants to prove me against a [different] opponent.” Jiri Prochazka stated on the Overdogs Podcast. “Like I said, I see three guys there who’s from the top five that I’d like to challenge because I don’t want to fight other guys. There is Alex, there is Ankalaev, and third one is, we spoke about Jan Blachowicz.”

He continued, “He showed a really nice performance against Ankalaev, and against Alex, too. So one of these three for me, [because] I like to stand. For me, right now. This year, it doesn’t really matter. I know I’m going to the top right now. Just give me some opponent, and I want to prove that [I’m the best], and show that I’m the champion.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Who do you want to see Jiri Prochazka face next?

