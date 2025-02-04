Chael Sonnen confirms Colby Covington’s next opponent will likely be Gilbert Burns: “He will fight again”

By Josh Evanoff - February 4, 2025

Chael Sonnen has revealed Colby Covington will likely face Gilbert Burns in his UFC return.

Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington

The ever-controversial ‘Chaos’ is fresh off his return to the cage at UFC Tampa in December. Colby Covington famously went on hiatus following his loss to Leon Edwards in late 2023, but he stepped up on short notice to face Joaquin Buckley. ‘New Mansa’ entered his first UFC headliner red-hot, last scoring a knockout win over Stephen Thompson in October.

Sadly for the former interim UFC welterweight champion, he was dominated in his short-notice return. Buckley tagged Colby Covington early and often. He cut the 36-year-old wrestler badly above his eye, which led to a stoppage in the third round. While Covington blamed a “DEI Doctor” and headbutt for the loss, it was his third defeat in his last four contests.

However, while the wrestler has largely been inactive in the second half of his career, he quickly revealed plans for a turnaround. Just weeks following his loss to Buckley, Colby Covington called for a fight with former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns. The callout came immediately after ‘Durinho’ leaked Chael Sonnen’s phone number on social media after recent comments made by ‘The Bad Guy’.

RELATED: JIRI PROCHAZKA REVEALS WHO HE WANTS NEXT FOLLOWING RECENT UFC 311 KNOCKOUT WIN: “ONE OF THESE THREE….”

Chael Sonnen reveals Colby Covington will likely face Gilbert Burns in UFC return

However, there have been no discussions about Colby Covington vs. Gilbert Burns since that callout in January. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, Chael Sonnen was asked about what’s next for ‘Chaos’. There, Covington’s head coach confirmed that he will return to the cage later this year, and ‘Durinho’ is still the current target.

“He doesn’t need to fight again.” Chael Sonnen stated earlier today, when asked about Colby Covington’s UFC return. “But will he likely fight again? Yes. Will he likely fight again against Gilbert Burns? That’s also a yes.”

For his part, Gilbert Burns is also struggling at the moment. The Brazilian is currently riding a three-fight losing streak, last suffering a unanimous decision loss to Sean Brady last September. Despite the losing streak, Burns now has the chance to get back on the right track against a fellow contender in the form of Colby Covington.

What do you make of these comments from UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen? Do you want to see Colby Covington vs. Gilbert Burns next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Colby Covington Gilbert Burns UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304

Leon Edwards labels Belal Muhammad as the 'worst' fighter of all-time while calling for rematch

Cole Shelton - February 4, 2025
Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland expecting another "five-round war" against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312

Cole Shelton - February 4, 2025

Sean Strickland is expecting another war against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov fan
UFC

WATCH | Conor McGregor spits in the face of fan who taunted him over Khabib Nurmagomedov loss

Josh Evanoff - February 4, 2025

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has found himself in hot water once again.

Conor McGregor, Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Logan Paul shares his side of recent run-in with Conor McGregor: "He was cracked out!"

Josh Evanoff - February 4, 2025

Logan Paul has shared his side of his recent run-in with former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka reveals who he wants next following recent UFC 311 knockout win: "One of these three...."

Josh Evanoff - February 4, 2025

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka knows who he wants next.

Dricus du Plessis

UFC 312 headliner Dricus du Plessis reveals fight that made him more nervous than his first title bout

Fernando Quiles - February 4, 2025
Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland shockingly praises Israel Adesanya following UFC Saudi Arabia loss to Nassourdine Imavov

Fernando Quiles - February 4, 2025

Sean Strickland has shown respect to Israel Adesanya following “The Last Stylebender’s” third straight loss.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 188
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 188 with Jimmy Crute and Kody Steele

Cole Shelton - February 4, 2025

The 188th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 312.

Israel Adesanya, Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov

What's next for Nassourdine Imavov and Israel Adesanya after UFC Saudi Arabia?

Cole Shelton - February 4, 2025

The UFC was in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for a solid UFC Saudi Arabia fight night card. In the main event, Israel Adesanya took on Nassourdine Imavov in a pivotal middleweight bout.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Chael Sonnen is convinced that Islam Makhachev is eager to leave lightweight division

Harry Kettle - February 4, 2025

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he believes Islam Makhachev is eager to leave the lightweight division.