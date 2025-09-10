Logan Paul offers his prediction for Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather fight

By Harry Kettle - September 10, 2025
Floyd Mayweather Jr. enters the ring, opposite Mike Tyson at the weigh-in for his fight against Jake Paul

Logan Paul has given his thoughts on what could go down between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather in their proposed exhibition fight.

As we know, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are reportedly set to square off at some point in spring 2026 in an exhibition boxing match. As you can imagine, this fight has been met with a lot of criticism, with many believing it’s little more than a money-grab for both men.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier points out significant problem with ‘ridiculous’ Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mike Tyson announcement

Either way, though, it’s got people talking. Tyson and Mayweather are two of the biggest names in the history of professional boxing and as we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems as if that reputation is going to stand the test of time. In terms of the fight, though, it certainly feels like it’s leaning more towards the ‘gimmick’ category.

Logan Paul, who also battled Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match, gave his thoughts on what will happen when Floyd meets Tyson.

Paul’s view on Tyson vs Mayweather

“Floyd Mayweather is fighting Mike Tyson, it’s crazy,” Paul said on his podcast, IMPAULSIVE. “…They’re both really old, and they both got beat by Paul brothers.

“…Everyone’s gonna watch,” Paul continued. “Who’s not watching Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson? Do you wanna know what’s gonna happen? I’ll tell you what’s gonna happen.

“First off, first and foremost, obviously, Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson are just robbing the bank. They are collecting a paycheck. As they should ’cause they’re both f—— legends who worked their whole career to make this amazing brand for themselves, known as like the best fighters in the world.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What do you believe is going to happen when these two legends face off? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

