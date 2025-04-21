WATCH | WWE hopeful Colby Covington showered with boos at WrestleMania

UFC star Colby Covington has long had his eye on the WWE ring. If the reception he got at this weekend’s WrestleMania 41 event is any indication, he has already got the fans’ interest. In fact, they seem to hate him.

Covington has been a staple of the UFC welterweight top-15 for years. He has fought three times for the division’s title. However, he came up short each time — twice against Kamaru Usman, and once against Leon Edwards. Despite his long-time relevance in the welterweight division, he has never made any secret of his hopes to perform in the WWE ring when his MMA career is over. After a decisive loss to Joaquin Buckley in his last fight, that time could be right around the corner.

Covington was in attendance for both nights of last weekend’s WrestleMania double-header in Las Vegas. He got a bit of camera time on the broadcast, and the moment fans saw him on the big scream, the boos started. And they were loud.