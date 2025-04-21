WATCH | WWE hopeful Colby Covington showered with boos at WrestleMania

By BJ Penn Staff - April 21, 2025

UFC star Colby Covington has long had his eye on the WWE ring. If the reception he got at this weekend’s WrestleMania 41 event is any indication, he has already got the fans’ interest. In fact, they seem to hate him.

Colby Covington, UFC, MMA, WWE, WrestleMania 41

Covington has been a staple of the UFC welterweight top-15 for years. He has fought three times for the division’s title. However, he came up short each time — twice against Kamaru Usman, and once against Leon Edwards. Despite his long-time relevance in the welterweight division, he has never made any secret of his hopes to perform in the WWE ring when his MMA career is over. After a decisive loss to Joaquin Buckley in his last fight, that time could be right around the corner.

Covington was in attendance for both nights of last weekend’s WrestleMania double-header in Las Vegas. He got a bit of camera time on the broadcast, and the moment fans saw him on the big scream, the boos started. And they were loud.

Could Colby Covington succeed in WWE?

It’s no surprise to see Covington receive such a hostile reaction from WWE fans. For years, he has been one of the most incessant and over-the-top trash-talkers in MMA, which has unsurprisingly ingratiated him with fight fans and pro wrestlings alike.

The boos he received at WrestleMania definitely prove that he has pro wrestling fans’ attention. However, that may not be enough. While Covington is a persistent trash-talker who is unafraid to cross lines, he is also prone to getting tongue tied, which may make it tough for him to cut convincing promos. Then again, he wouldn’t be the first UFC star to make the jump to WWE. If he did make the move, he’d be following in the footsteps of former champs Cain Velasquez and Ronda Rousey.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

