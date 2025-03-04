Justin Gaethje promises return to violent roots in Rafael Fiziev rematch

UFC star Justin Gaethje has promised a return to his violent roots in his rematch with Rafael Fiziev this weekend.

As we know, Justin Gaethje will battle it out with Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. It will serve as a rematch from their battle at UFC 286, when Justin was able to get his hand raised in what proved to be a really competitive encounter.

Now, Gaethje will have to try and do it all over again. He’s certainly altered his style over the years, with many wondering whether or not he’ll return to a more care-free style.

If the man himself is to be believed, Gaethje may well tap into that on Saturday night.