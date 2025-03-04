Justin Gaethje promises return to violent roots in Rafael Fiziev rematch

By Harry Kettle - March 3, 2025

UFC star Justin Gaethje has promised a return to his violent roots in his rematch with Rafael Fiziev this weekend.

Justin Gaethje

As we know, Justin Gaethje will battle it out with Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. It will serve as a rematch from their battle at UFC 286, when Justin was able to get his hand raised in what proved to be a really competitive encounter.

RELATED: Justin Gaethje opens as underdog in rematch with Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313

Now, Gaethje will have to try and do it all over again. He’s certainly altered his style over the years, with many wondering whether or not he’ll return to a more care-free style.

If the man himself is to be believed, Gaethje may well tap into that on Saturday night.

Gaethje looks ahead to Fiziev rematch

“I don’t think it’s very different,” Gaethje told Shak MMA of the opponent switch. “I think [Fiziev]’s got some of the best striking skills, and he’s one of the most dynamic strikers in the UFC at this weight class, I think it’s gonna be very similar, I think I gotta really control his feet and control the pace and trust in my cardio. I’ve been working so hard, and my confidence in my ability to sprint for fifteen minutes is gonna be a huge factor here.”

“I think I fell into a tendency to not move forward as much as I should in this sport,” he said. “And if you look at the champions, they’re moving forward 80% of the time, and I think that has to be implemented if you wanna be successful in the sport. And I think with Chandler and Fiziev, I kind of found success with being safer, but ultimately, that’s not the answer.”

“If you watch the World Series of Fighting Gaethje, yeah, that’s who you’re going to see,” he declared. “But just more refined. You know, I obviously have much better skills than I did in those days. And that’s that’s my mindset.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Rafael Fiziev UFC

Related

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson reflects on brutal departure from the UFC: "It was the hardest f*cking thing I had to do"

Josh Evanoff - March 3, 2025
Jailton Almeida, Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Jailton Almeida calls out Tom Aspinall as talks for Jon Jones fight slow to a crawl: "Let's go champ!"

Josh Evanoff - March 3, 2025

With Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall in doubt, UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida wants a title shot.

Diego Sanchez
UFC

Diego Sanchez set to box UFC veteran on undercard of Rampage Jackson vs. Rashad Evans

Cole Shelton - March 3, 2025

Diego Sanchez will be making his pro boxing debut on the Rampage Jackson vs. Rashad Evans undercard.

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker called out by surging UFC middleweight: 'Stop calling guys ahead of you in the rankings'

Fernando Quiles - March 3, 2025

Robert Whittaker has been called out by a rising 185-pound contender.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler laughs off Dustin Poirier's social media jabs: 'I live rent-free in his head'

Fernando Quiles - March 3, 2025

Michael Chandler believes he’s gotten under Dustin Poirier skin without trying.

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira plans to showcase his own grappling skills against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Fernando Quiles - March 3, 2025
Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad gives breakdown of Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady ahead of UFC London

Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad has given his assessment of Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria's decision to drop UFC featherweight title is delusional, says top MMA coach

Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

Ilia Topuria’s decision to drop the UFC featherweight title may have come from a place of delusion, says one MMA coach.

Jon Jones Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira reveals why he won't train with Jon Jones after all

Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

Alex Pereira isn’t too keen on training with Jon Jones anymore.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall willing to move on from Jon Jones under one condition

Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall is prepared to move on from fighting Jon Jones if he has to.