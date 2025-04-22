Bruce Buffer throws support behind Logan Paul UFC move: ‘He could compete’

By BJ Penn Staff - April 22, 2025

If Logan Paul ever competes in the UFC, he will do so with the confidence of Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer.

Bruce Buffer, Logan Paul, UFC

Paul, 30, got his start as a social media influencer. However, he has some experience in high school wrestling. He has also competed in boxing quite extensively, most notably going eight rounds in a 2021 exhibition with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. He also dominated BJJ specialist Dillon Danis in a 2023 exhibition, ultimately winning by disqualification due to his opponent’s unsportsmanlike conduct. While that’s the extent of his combat sports experience, he is also one of the biggest stars on the WWE roster right now.

Through much of his recent career, Paul has teased a move to the UFC. He has made several calls for a fight with lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett, and has even offered to fight on a UFC undercard, despite his massive fame.

It remains to be seen if UFC CEO Dana White and his team would ever give Paul the opportunity to fight in the Octagon. If it were to happen, most fans would wisely doubt the influencer turned pro wrestler’s chances of success. But not Buffer.

The long-time UFC commentator, 67, believes Paul’s background in wrestling and scant boxing experience could provide the basis for a successful move to MMA.

“He’s got a pedigree in wrestling,” Buffer told TMZ Sports (via MMA Weekly). “Not just the WCW, he has a pedigree in colligate wrestling if I’m not mistaken. He’s quite the athlete. One thing about Logan is he’s a supreme athlete.

“I think, and I’ve been asked this before, like anybody else, you’re talking about 40 weapons in mixed martial arts, 40 plus weapons versus two weapons in the Marquess of Queensberry Rules of the amazing sport of boxing,” Buffer continued. “He’s boxed. He’s doing the wrestling. If he trains properly for MMA, I think he could compete in the UFC. It’s a matter of who he goes up against.”

Bruce Buffer’s advice to Logan Paul

Buffer continued by offering Paul a piece of advice, should he move to MMA. He encouraged the WWE star to seek out training with a high-quality team.

“Logan, if you’re going to train with somebody, train with the best,” Buffer said. “And I’m sure Logan can definitely afford to train with the best.”

“Just to watch Logan walk into the octagon would bring a lot of eyeballs to the sport from his fanbase. ”

How do you think Logan Paul would do in the UFC?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

