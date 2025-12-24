Logan Paul shares theory on how Jake Paul could’ve survived against Anthony Joshua

Logan Paul believes his brother, Jake Paul, might’ve gone the distance against Anthony Joshua if one aspect of his preparation was adjusted.

Jake vs Joshua was a lucrative boxing event and Netflix has touted 33 million global viewers. When the match was booked, boxing experts and fans knew it would be a significant mismatch. Still, Jake managed to make it to the sixth round before he was knocked out by a vicious right hand from the former heavyweight champion.

In a recent edition of the the “Impaulsive” podcast, Logan shared his belief that the conditioning of Jake led to his inability to make it to the final bell (h/t MMAFighting).

“I felt like if Jake’s cardio was better, he would have had a real shot at least to make it to the scorecards,” Paul said.

“And everyone wondering about Jake’s strategy … Moving around the outside, everyone’s saying, ‘Oh, he ran the whole time!’ No, that’s boxing. That’s what Floyd Mayweather built his career off of. Especially when you’re facing a bigger guy who controls the center of the ring, the only way to properly win is stay on your horse, pivot, switch directions, make him miss. That’s the name of the game. That’s elusiveness. That’s evasion. That’s good.”

Jake is going to be out of action for a while, as he suffered a broken jaw. He recently underwent successful surgery and even appeared on a podcast with Logan. Jake admitted that he agrees with his brother about his cardio preventing him from possibly going the distance with Joshua.

What Jake will do once he has fully recovered remains to be seen. He has expressed interest in a boxing match with Francis Ngannou, who had been offered to replace Gervonta “Tank” Davis but turned it down. This had led to a war of words between Ngannou and Jake.