Logan Paul shares theory on how Jake Paul could’ve survived against Anthony Joshua

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 24, 2025
Anthony Joshua defeats Jake Paul

Logan Paul believes his brother, Jake Paul, might’ve gone the distance against Anthony Joshua if one aspect of his preparation was adjusted.

Jake vs Joshua was a lucrative boxing event and Netflix has touted 33 million global viewers. When the match was booked, boxing experts and fans knew it would be a significant mismatch. Still, Jake managed to make it to the sixth round before he was knocked out by a vicious right hand from the former heavyweight champion.

In a recent edition of the the “Impaulsive” podcast, Logan shared his belief that the conditioning of Jake led to his inability to make it to the final bell (h/t MMAFighting).

“I felt like if Jake’s cardio was better, he would have had a real shot at least to make it to the scorecards,” Paul said.

“And everyone wondering about Jake’s strategy … Moving around the outside, everyone’s saying, ‘Oh, he ran the whole time!’ No, that’s boxing. That’s what Floyd Mayweather built his career off of. Especially when you’re facing a bigger guy who controls the center of the ring, the only way to properly win is stay on your horse, pivot, switch directions, make him miss. That’s the name of the game. That’s elusiveness. That’s evasion. That’s good.”

Jake is going to be out of action for a while, as he suffered a broken jaw. He recently underwent successful surgery and even appeared on a podcast with Logan. Jake admitted that he agrees with his brother about his cardio preventing him from possibly going the distance with Joshua.

What Jake will do once he has fully recovered remains to be seen. He has expressed interest in a boxing match with Francis Ngannou, who had been offered to replace Gervonta “Tank” Davis but turned it down. This had led to a war of words between Ngannou and Jake.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Jake Paul Logan Paul

Related

Anthony Joshua lands punch on Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua outcome was disappointing, says UFC legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 24, 2025
Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul during their boxing match
Boxing News

UFC star believes Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua was scripted after watching brutal KO finish

Curtis Calhoun - December 23, 2025

A former UFC champion believes Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua shared a gentleman’s agreement before their heavyweight boxing match.

Jake Paul and Logan Paul embrace after Jake's fight against Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul

Jake Paul calls out 'lowkey soft' potential next opponent just days after Anthony Joshua KO loss

Curtis Calhoun - December 23, 2025

Jake Paul has a big name in mind for his next professional boxing match just days after his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

Eddie Hearn
Dana White

Eddie Hearn scoffs at Dana White and Zuffa trying to dominate boxing

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 23, 2025

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn isn’t sold on Zuffa Boxing getting what it wants out of the “sweet science.”

Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul post-fight
Jake Paul

UFC legend dismisses 'insane' theory from Jake Paul's manager amid loss to Anthony Joshua

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 23, 2025

Jake Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian caused quite a stir with his comments in the aftermath of “El Gallo’s” defeat to Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua drops Jake Paul

Jake Paul exposed stupidity in loss to Anthony Joshua, says former UFC champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 23, 2025
Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions (1)
Boxing News

Sean O'Malley praises 'inspiring' Jake Paul after his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2025

Sean O’Malley called Jake Paul “inspiring” in the wake of his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua last week.

Andrew Tate speaks with media
Boxing News

Andrew Tate explains what went wrong vs. Chase DeMoor in first comments since Misfits Dubai

Curtis Calhoun - December 22, 2025

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate opened up on what went wrong inside the boxing ring against Chase DeMoor last weekend.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua staredown
Jake Paul

Promoter explains why he's glad Jake Paul lost to Anthony Joshua: 'I know that may sound harsh'

Cole Shelton - December 22, 2025

Nakisa Bidarian, the CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, admits he’s glad Jake Paul lost to Anthony Joshua.

Yoel Romero and Anderson Silva
Boxing News

Yoel Romero eyes boxing match with UFC icon Anderson Silva: 'I need to fight you'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 22, 2025

Yoel Romero is urging Anderson Silva to share the boxing ring with him.