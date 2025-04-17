‘WWE Raw’ star Logan Paul reveals worst mistake of his fighting career

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 17, 2025

Former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul has revealed what his biggest mistake was in terms of his boxing career.

Logan Paul

Paul dabbled into the world of boxing with an exhibition against Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather. He also fought popular social media influencer KSI twice. While “The Maverick” didn’t have the same success in boxing that his brother Jake Paul has, Logan transitioned into becoming a top WWE superstar.

While Paul has fully settled into the wrestling business, he reflected on what he feels is his worst decision as a boxer.

Logan Paul Regrets Giving Dillon Danis Boxing Match

Logan Paul had an infamous rivalry with Dillon Danis. In the leadup to their Oct. 2023 clash inside the boxing ring, Danis struck Paul over the top of the head with a microphone. The fight went through as planned, and Danis was disqualified in the sixth round due to constant shenanigans in the ring (via MMAFighting).

On the “Paul American” reality show, “The Maverick” admitted that giving Danis a platform was a mistake.

“I was looking for my next big fight and there was this guy that I thought could sell pay-per-views and so I chose him as my dance partner, and that ended up being the worst mistake of my life,” Paul said.

“And by the way, if I didn’t say all of this here, and we never talk about him again, he dies. The only people giving that dude life is us. But, we give him life just to take it away, and I’m OK with that. …

“This guy had no interest in actually fighting me, a fellow man, that he signed up to fight. He just signed up to pick a fight with my girl.”

Paul was referring to the constant personal shots from Danis towards Nina Agdal, who is Paul’s fiancé. Agdal sued Danis for “cyber harassment” and sharing intimate images without her approval.

