‘WWE Raw’ star Logan Paul reveals worst mistake of his fighting career

Logan Paul Regrets Giving Dillon Danis Boxing Match

Logan Paul had an infamous rivalry with Dillon Danis. In the leadup to their Oct. 2023 clash inside the boxing ring, Danis struck Paul over the top of the head with a microphone. The fight went through as planned, and Danis was disqualified in the sixth round due to constant shenanigans in the ring (via MMAFighting).

On the “Paul American” reality show, “The Maverick” admitted that giving Danis a platform was a mistake.

“I was looking for my next big fight and there was this guy that I thought could sell pay-per-views and so I chose him as my dance partner, and that ended up being the worst mistake of my life,” Paul said.

“And by the way, if I didn’t say all of this here, and we never talk about him again, he dies. The only people giving that dude life is us. But, we give him life just to take it away, and I’m OK with that. …

“This guy had no interest in actually fighting me, a fellow man, that he signed up to fight. He just signed up to pick a fight with my girl.”

Paul was referring to the constant personal shots from Danis towards Nina Agdal, who is Paul’s fiancé. Agdal sued Danis for “cyber harassment” and sharing intimate images without her approval.