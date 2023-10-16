Michael Bisping reacts to Paulo Costa’s latest fight cancellation: “He’s a bit of a madman isn’t he.”

October 16, 2023

Michael Bisping is reacting to Paulo Costa’s latest fight cancellation.

Michael-Bisping

Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) was scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) in a middleweight bout on Saturday, October 21st at UFC 294 which takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Costa withdrew from the match due to still being in the healing process from elbow surgery.

Taking to ‘Instagram’, Costa apologized to fans saying:

“Unfortunately I had to do a new surgical procedure and I’m hospitalized, I will need another surgery on Friday…I’m sorry for the fans, I know this fight was highly anticipated, and I’m sorry for my team and for myself, as I’m the most interested in fighting….I would really like to thank those who support me, and especially the UFC, for all the support given to me from the first surgery until now.”

‘Borrachinha’ has been replaced by Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) who will fight Chimaev in the co-main event this coming Saturday.

Costa is 6-2 in the UFC with five cancellations. The Brazilian fighter last fought back in August of 2022 when he defeated Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) by unanimous decision at UFC 278.

Paulo Costa Luke Rockhold

(via Zuffa LLC)

Former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, spoke on his podcast about Paulo Costa’s latest fight cancellation saying (h/t MMAMania):

“If you go to his Tapology (page), it shows not only the fights that he had but the fights that fell through and there’s a lot of them. He’s out of his mind. I’m a fan of Costa, I love what he brings to the table. I was excited for his fight with Chimaev, you know they’ve been going back and forth, sending each other DM’s and stuff like that and Khamzat was in the DM’s of his wife but look at all these cancelled bouts. Ikram, Khamzat, Rockhold, Cannonier, Robert Whittaker, do you know what I mean. There’s more down there. He’s a bit of a… well he’s a bit of a madman isn’t he.”

Any way you look at it, fight cancellations seem to be a trend when it comes to the 32-year-old Costa.

Are you upset that Paulo Costa won’t be fighting this weekend or are you looking forward to seeing Usman vs. Chimaev? Who do you think will come out the victor?

Michael Bisping Paulo Costa UFC

