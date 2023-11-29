Gilbert Burns believes he’d “destroy” Belal Muhammad in a potential rematch if he’s healthy

Gilbert Burns has full confidence he would beat Belal Muhammad in a potential rematch.

Burns and Muhammad fought back in May on short notice, and it was Muhammad who won a five-round decision. However, in the fight, Burns suffered a shoulder injury which has still kept him out of the Octagon, and the Brazilian believes that injury played a key role in why he lost the fight.

With that, Gilbert Burns hopes he can rematch Belal Muhammad in the future and thinks if they do, he would get the win and would do so rather easily.

“One hundred percent me healthy, I would destroy Belal Muhammad, and I would get that win back. I don’t know if it’s going to happen right now, but it’s going to happen, and I’ll show everybody that I’m way better than him,” Burns said to TMZ Sports.

With both Burns and Muhammad still near the top of the welterweight rankings, perhaps we will eventually see a rematch between the two. If we do, Burns has plenty of confidence he will get his hand raised and prove the injury played a key role in their scrap back in May.

As for Gilbert Burns, he says he is now 100% and is hoping to return in March or April of next year as he looks to build himself back up to a title shot.

“I’m clear. No pain. Shoulder is moving good. All range of motion is back. Strength. I’d say anything March or April, UFC 299 or UFC 300, I’ll be ready to go,” Burns said.

Gilbert Burns is currently 22-6 as a pro and coming off the decision loss to Belal Muhammad back at UFC 288. Prior to that, the Brazilian beat Jorge Masvidal by decision and submitted Neil Magny. He’s currently ranked fourth at welterweight and holds notable wins over Stephen Thompson, Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, and Gunnar Nelson among others.