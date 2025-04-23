Dan Ige believes the ref “saved” Sean Woodson’s career with stoppage at UFC 314

Dan Ige knew he had to go out and perform against Sean Woodson at UFC 314, and that’s what he did.

Ige was coming off back-to-back losses, and in the lead-up to the fight, he tuned out all the noise and just focused on his camp. The Hawaiian said he was going to let his fighting do all the talking as he knew this fight was crucial for his career.

“I kind of shut out on anyone. I don’t feel the need to talk to anyone,” Ige said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Especially coming off a loss. I have to do my talking in the Octagon. That was the mindset, put my head down and work, the media will always be there, a lot of people want to talk, but people don’t want to put in the work, so for me it was putting in the work and it paid off.”

Entering UFC 314, Dan Ige was the underdog against Sean Woodson, and he knew it would be a tough fight. Ige knew dealing with Woodson’s range would be hard to do and could frustrate him.

However, the plan was for Ige to attack the legs and body early and not worry about the head, which is what he did.

“He was difficult, but I did my homework. I prepared well, and I had a ton of good looks,” Ige added. “I told myself if I get frustrated, don’t worry, you will find him, just stick to the plan. Eventually, I’d find my range, but he was a tricky puzzle. But, it feels good to get a win over him.”