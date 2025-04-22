Conor McGregor hints at opponent for potential UFC return: “Unfinished business”

By Cole Shelton - April 22, 2025

Conor McGregor has hinted at the potential opponent for his return to the UFC.

Conor McGregor

McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. He was booked to fight Michael Chandler last June, but an injury to the Irishman forced him to withdraw from the bout.

Since then, Conor McGregor has yet to get another fight booked, but it appears he’s zeroing in on Chandler for his potential return.

“IRON MIKE CHANDLER.  Unfinished business,” McGregor wrote.

A fight between McGregor and Chandler still does make sense, especially with ‘Iron’ being on a losing streak. Both are well out of the title picture at lightweight. But, it would still be a big fight and one that makes sense for both of them at this stage of their careers.

Michael Chandler planned to call out Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have both shown interest in fighting one another, even after their fight was canceled.

Chandler had called out McGregor several times and he revealed that he planned to call out the Irishman again if he won at UFC 314.

“I’m going to do my job on April 12, and I’ll call out Conor again. I get made fun of no matter what, I want to see him be a man of his word. If he comes back this year, I’m fighting him,” Chandler said.

Unfortnately, Michael Chandler suffered a TKO loss to Paddy Pimblett, which meant he couldn’t call out Conor McGregor after UFC 314. But, it appears it didn’t matter as McGregor is now the one calling out Chandler as he subtly hinted at the former Bellator champ being his next opponent.

Conor McGregor is 22-6 as a pro and coming off back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier. He’s the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

Michael Chandler, meanwhile, is 23-10 and coming off three straight losses. On the losing streak, he was finished by Pimblett, dropped a decision to Charles Oliveira, and lost by submission to Poirier.

