Conor McGregor hints at opponent for potential UFC return: “Unfinished business”

Conor McGregor has hinted at the potential opponent for his return to the UFC.

McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. He was booked to fight Michael Chandler last June, but an injury to the Irishman forced him to withdraw from the bout.

Since then, Conor McGregor has yet to get another fight booked, but it appears he’s zeroing in on Chandler for his potential return.

IRON MIKE CHANDLER.

Unfinished business. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 22, 2025

“IRON MIKE CHANDLER. Unfinished business,” McGregor wrote.

A fight between McGregor and Chandler still does make sense, especially with ‘Iron’ being on a losing streak. Both are well out of the title picture at lightweight. But, it would still be a big fight and one that makes sense for both of them at this stage of their careers.