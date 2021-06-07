Henry Cejudo slams Floyd Mayweather for his performance against Logan Paul: “Imagine what an Olympic gold medalist would do to a guy who lost to a YouTuber”

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo slammed boxing legend Floyd Mayweather for his performance against Logan Paul.

Mayweather went the full eight-round distance with Paul on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, during their special exhibition boxing match. It wasn’t the most exciting fight as there was a lot of hugging and Mayweather seemed to be almost playing with his food and carrying Paul instead of finishing him with punches. Indeed, Paul even admitted in his post-fight interview that he wondered if Mayweather carried him to the distance. Either way, it was far from the best performance we’ve seen from Mayweather, although it’s worth noting again that it was an exhibition fight that doesn’t really matter.

Having said that, there were a number of combat sports athletes who took to their social media to pan the fight, including Cejudo, who thought Mayweather had a poor showing. In fact, Cejudo thinks that he would have destroyed Mayweather based on this fight.

Hey 50 – 1 @FloydMayweather imagine what an Olympic gold medalist would do to a guy who lost to a YouTuber. You wouldn’t make it past two rounds with me. #oldman — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 7, 2021

Hey 50 – 1 @FloydMayweather imagine what an Olympic gold medalist would do to a guy who lost to a YouTuber. You wouldn’t make it past two rounds with me. #oldman

Cejudo is retired from MMA and from combat sports in general, but he has managed to keep in the news by using his social media to continually call out fighters. While a matchup between Cejudo and Mayweather does seem somewhat intriguing on paper since Cejudo has good hands, at the same time, it seems very unlikely that Mayweather would entertain such a fight, especially when he can find someone like Paul to step into the boxing ring with him, instead. Still, it’s not stopping Cejudo from taking to social media to call him out.

How do you think Henry Cejudo would fare in the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather?