KSI and Logan Paul confirmed to headline ‘PRIME Card’ against separate opponents in October

YouTuber-turned-boxers KSI and Logan Paul will return in October, but not against each other.

In August 2018, ‘The Nightmare’ and ‘The Maverick’ faced off for the first time in an amateur bout. Despite the white-collar nature of the contest, it did massive numbers on pay-per-view. Ultimately, they fought to a draw that night, but ran it back the following year as professionals.

On that night in November 2019, KSI defeated Logan Paul by a split decision. Four years on from that night, it appears that the two YouTube stars will return to the ring, but not against each other. Since their rematch in 2019, the two have become close friends and business partners.

The two are the owners of the hydration company, ‘PRIME’. While the drink hasn’t been around long, KSI and Logan Paul’s popularity has led to the drink being massively successful. Earlier this year, the brand signed a promotional deal with the UFC, a decision that was controversial at the time.

RELATED: MICHAEL BISPING REVEALS THAT HE TURNED DOWN OFFER TO FIGHT ‘LITTLE P*SSY’ JAKE PAUL

Nonetheless, in October, KSI and Logan Paul will compete on the first PRIME card. For his part, ‘The Nightmare’ announced the news on X, revealing that the two will make their returns at the AO Arena in Manchester. Furthermore, the event is expected to be broadcast on DAZN pay-per-view, by Misfits Boxing.

As of now, the order in which the two will fight is unknown, as are their opponents. Over the last few months, KSI has been linked to a potential clash with Tommy Fury, but that’s far from official. Meanwhile, Logan Paul has been out of the ring for over two years, last fighting to a no-contest against Floyd Mayweather in a 2021 exhibition.

What do you make of this news? Will you watch the event? Who do you want to see KSI and Logan Paul fight?