Dustin Poirier remains positive following UFC 291 loss to Justin Gaethje: “My life is good”
Poirier and Gaethje had their rematch inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 29. While “The Diamond” won their first battle five years ago, things played out differently this time. Both men went back-and forth in the standup in the early going of their rematch. While it looked like fight fans were in for another barn burner, the fight ended abruptly in the second stanza. Poirier got caught with a head kick, shutting his lights off.
Dustin Poirier On UFC 291 Loss
During the UFC 291 post-fight press conference, Dustin Poirier admitted that while losing is never fun, he has nothing to be down in the dumps for (via MMAJunkie).
“It sucks,” Poirier said. “Losing sucks, but I’ve lost before. It’s not cool to be acquainted with these feelings, but I’ve been here before. But the career I’ve had and the fights I’ve had, where I’ve come from, I feel like I’ve already won. I’m just taking it minute by minute right now. If I win like a man, I’ve got to be able to lose like a man. “It’s heartbreaking. But I keep coming back like Pookie. It keeps calling me. I can’t stop. I might need another hit. I don’t know. I’m just taking it one day at a time, one minute at a time right now. But I’m happy right now. My life is good, my family is good, my daughter is excited for me to get home. We’re not at a funeral here. I’ve won. I’ve won life. I already won. Where I come from, I’ve already won.”
Going into UFC 291, many believed Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 was one last opportunity for the winner to fight for undisputed UFC gold. Whether or not that holds true remains to be seen. Gaethje has already called out the winner of the UFC lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.
