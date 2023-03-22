KSI vs. Joe Fournier announced for May 13th in London

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI has scheduled his return to the ring.

‘The Nightmare’ has been out of action since his bout with Faze Temper in January. Heading into the event, the British star was expected to face Bellator welterweight, Dillon Danis. However, after ‘El Jefe’ withdrew for unknown reasons, the Brazilian got the short-notice nod to the main event.

In the DAZN pay-per-view main event earlier this year, KSI scored a first-round knockout win. Following the bout, he headed outside the ring for a face-off with Joe Fournier. The professional boxer has long called to face the British star and was in attendance for his fight. At the time, Tyron Woodley also called to face the YouTuber next.

For the last few months, the two have teased that they would indeed fight. Now, it’s been confirmed by the YouTuber himself on social media. On Twitter, he revealed that he would face Fournier on May 13th at Wembley Arena in London, England. In keeping with prior Misfits Boxing events, the card will be broadcast on DAZN.

May 13th, we go again. Another KO incoming pic.twitter.com/uEuYdM2jDN — ksi (@KSI) March 22, 2023

“May 13th, we go again. Another KO incoming.”

As for the fight itself, Joe Fournier is expected to be the biggest test of the YouTuber’s career thus far. Sitting at a 9-0 professional record, he’s a former WBA International light-heavyweight champion. Fournier’s sole career loss was a decision defeat at the hands of David Haye in a September 2021 exhibition.

Meanwhile, KSI is coming off a knockout win over Faze Temper in January. Prior to that victory, he had picked up stoppage victories over names such as Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Swarmz. In his professional debut against Logan Paul in November 2019, he defeated ‘The Maverick’ by split decision.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Are you excited about KSI vs. Joe Fournier? Who do you think will win? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!