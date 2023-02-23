KSI eyeing retirement from boxing after destroying “fraud” Jake Paul in December: “He’s not as good as everyone thinks he is”

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI isn’t planning to be around in the sport much longer.

‘The Nightmare’ has been out of action since his bout with Faze Temper in January. While he was initially slated to face Dillon Danis at the event, ‘El Jefe’ withdrew. As a result, the YouTuber wound up knocking out the Brazilian in the first round.

While the highlight-reel knockout likely felt good for the British star, the job wasn’t done yet. Following the fight, he faced off with Joe Fournier and teased a clash in May. While the 9-0 pro boxer will be the biggest test of the YouTuber’s career thus far, he’s already thinking ahead.

Specifically, KSI is thinking ahead to a possible fight with Jake Paul. The two YouTubers have gone back and forth for years, ultimately forming a rivalry after the Brit defeated Logan Paul in 2019. While they’ve been rivals for a while, they’re only beginning serious talks to fight this year.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the British star once again discussed his plans to box ‘The Problem Child’ in December. Along with that, KSI revealed his plans to retire from competition after defeating Paul.

“Every time I would see Jake win a fight, it just angered me,” KSI said. “Because I’m there like, he’s not that good! He’s not as good as everyone thinks he is. For me, personally, I think he’s a fraud. I think he’s a fraud and I’m the guy to expose him.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued, “But at the time I had to just focus on music, while this is all going on. Then I was like, ‘You know what? Screw it. I’m going to come back into boxing, I’m going to slow down the music, come through, destroy Jake, and even though I’m doing everything else … I’m still going to come in boxing, knock him out, and go back to doing what I was doing before.’”

“Apparently, he’s going to be ranked on the WBC if he beats Tommy Fury, which is ridiculous, by the way.” KSI continued, discussing Jake Paul’s possibility of being ranked by the WBC. “Tommy Fury? You beat Tommy Fury and then you become a ranked cruiserweight? With Lawrence Okolie? [Richard] Riakporhe? These people?! Have you seen these guys? They’re giants! It’s outrageous.”

“But it’s also kind of helped me because when I fight him, he’s ranked whatever on the WBC, I come through, starch him, and then I’ll be ranked and I’ll be like, ‘See ya!’ [Laughs]. Then I’m done. I ain’t fighting Riakporhe. I ain’t fighting all these cruiserweights. They’re killers! Hell no.”

