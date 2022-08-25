KSI believes the sky is the limit ahead of his boxing return: “I could fight Conor McGregor”

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI believes he could fight anyone, even Conor McGregor, in the future.

‘The Nightmare’ has been out of action since his rematch with Logan Paul in November 2019. In that outing, the British star scored a split-decision victory over ‘The Maverick’. Following the contest, the 29-year-old decided to take a hiatus from boxing.

However, the Watford native is set to return to action this weekend, in large part thanks to Jake Paul. In his return from the O2 Arena in London, the YouTuber will face not one, but two opponents.

KSI is set to open his DAZN pay-per-view card against British rapper Swarmz this Saturday. If he wins that fight, he will then move to the main event. There, he will face professional boxer, Luis Alcatraz Pineda in a three-round contest.

Ahead of his return, the British star believes that he can do anything in the ring. First and foremost, the 29-year-old wants to capture a fight with ‘The Problem Child’. The two have verbally agreed to fight next year at Wembley Stadium in the U.K.

Beyond that? KSI believes he could face anyone, and that includes matchups with Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather. The YouTuber discussed his return in an interview with Men’s Health.

“I want Jake Paul. That’s why I’ve come back. Everyone thinks he’s sick. Everyone thinks he’s the goat, and I’m here to expose him and show everyone he’s not as good as he thinks he is. I’m going to show everyone that I’m the greatest YouTube boxer of all time. And then after that, we’ll see where I want to go with boxing.”

KSI continued, “…[After that], It could be Conor McGregor. For me, the sky is the limit. And then once I reach the sky, my attitude is let’s reach the stars.”

What do you think about KSI’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!