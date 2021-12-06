Tommy Fury issues statement after being forced out of Jake Paul fight with illness and injury

Tommy Fury has issued a statement after being forced to withdraw from his slated boxing match with Jake Paul on December 18.

Fury (7-0) had last competed on Paul’s undercard back in August, where he scored a decision win over Anthony Taylor. That same evening, ‘The Problem Child’ defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley by split decision.

Shortly after both men improved on their respective undefeated records in Cleveland, it was announced that Tommy Fury and Jake Paul had agreed to fight.

The highly anticipated showdown was scheduled for December 18th in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Unfortunately for fight fans, the ‘Fury vs Paul’ bout was called off earlier today due to Tommy suffering from both illness and injury.

The Englishman and his team issued the following statement shortly following news of his withdrawal:

“I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib. The beginning of my camp was going so incredibly and I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18th. I can’t express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year. I want this fight to still happen more than anything. I’m now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further reschedule date.”

Jake Paul is now scheduled to rematch Tyron Woodley at the December 18th event in Tampa Bay, Florida.