Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury announced for February 26th in Saudi Arabia

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are hoping that the third time is the charm.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October. To his credit, ‘The Spider’ gave the YouTuber-turned-boxer the toughest fight of his career thus far. However, an eighth-round knockdown sealed the deal, as Paul won by unanimous decision.

Following the victory, the undefeated boxer again teased that he would fight Tommy Fury. ‘TNT’ has been scheduled to face Paul on two prior occasions, withdrawing from both. Nonetheless, the two still showed interest in the contest, possibly happening in the U.K. or Saudi Arabia. However, Paul also teased that he could face UFC veteran Mike Perry next instead.

Earlier this month, Ariel Helwani was the first to break the news that the two were booked for next month. While it wasn’t confirmed at the time, the fight seemed to be heading to Saudi Arabia. A tentative date for the contest was slated as February 25th.

Well, the date for the bout has been changed, but to February 26th instead, as Jake Paul announced earlier today. Along with that, he confirmed that the bout was on for Saudi Arabia, and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue. Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber. Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise. pic.twitter.com/hMBFCabMoS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 27, 2023

That last bit of information comes as a bit of a surprise. For the majority of Paul’s boxing career, he’s been competing on Showtime, and both sides have stated their intention to continue competing on the platform in the future.

However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has instead partnered with ESPN for his next bout. Paul previously announced that he would be making his MMA debut with PFL later this year, which also works with the platform. Given his announcement with Tommy Fury, it seems ESPN is all-in on Paul’s combat sports future.

